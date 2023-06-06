A South Middleton School Board member challenged the public Monday to push lawmakers to change the way state government supports public education.

“The current state funding system is inadequate and needs to be reformed,” Jim Decker said. “We passed a budget tonight that had a tax increase. None of us are happy with a tax increase.”

Current regulations governing cyber charter schools, for example, tie the hands of school districts, forcing their boards to make difficult decisions regarding property taxes, Decker added.

The board Monday voted 8-0 to adopt a $45.4 million budget for 2023-2024 that includes a 4.1% real estate tax hike. The increase would raise the tax rate by 0.4845 mills to 12.3022 mills.

Based on the median property value for South Middleton School District, the owner of a home assessed at $206,000 could expect to pay an additional $99.80 per year.

The budget includes about $102,652 to pay the salary and benefits of a new position of supervisor of school safety/security officer. There was discussion during the budget review process to only fund that position if the district could obtain a grant.

During the meeting Monday, Decker asked about the status of the grant application and whether the district could receive the money in time to hire a person before the start of the new academic year on Aug. 24.

“We are in a holding pattern waiting for the state to pass its budget to allocate dollars to its various departments,” Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said. He added that while a grant award is definitely possible, it may not be probable to head off the return to classes.

“That leaves us with a few options,” O’Donnell said. “It is well within the authority of the board to direct the administration to post the job and then use general fund dollars for that.”

As an alternative, O’Donnell suggested that the board delay a decision on posting the job until after it has the opportunity to discuss the matter further during its next regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7. O'Donnell said he would rather have a grant pay the start-up costs of the new position.

If filled, the position would combine administrative duties with routine patrols of school district property. As an administrator, the supervisor/security officer would work full-time out of the district office and report to the assistant to the superintendent. The officer would manage the safety and security plans for the district along with its emergency response procedures.

In the officer role, he or she would patrol school district buildings and grounds to prevent disruptive or illegal activity, access to restricted areas and theft or vandalism. The job description allows the security officer to interview, detain and hold serious offenders until police arrive.

Board member Eric Berry was absent from Monday’s vote on the 2023-2024 budget.