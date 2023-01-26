 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
South Middleton Schools

South Middleton School Board approves demolition of house on Forge Road

  • Updated
  • 0
16 Forge Road 1

South Middleton School District has awarded a contract to demolish the former residence at 16 Forge Road in Boiling Springs.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

The South Middleton School Board agreed this week to pay Matt’s Junk Removal & Demolition LLC of Dillsburg $21,000 to demolish a district owned property at 16 Forge Road.

"We are working with the contractor to establish a timeline," South Middleton Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said. "The timeline will depend on the permitting process. We don't anticipate any impact on Forge Road unless there is something in the permit." 

The home sits at a location where workers could demolish the structure without having to close off a portion of Forge Road, O'Donnell said. 

Last April, board members rejected a proposal to raze the former home after the bid came in around $88,000 compared to the target estimate of the mid-$30,000s to $40,000.

At the time, there was concern over the cost of digging up Forge Road to cap both the sewer and water mains serving the 16 Forge Road property.

People are also reading…

Since then, the district has been able to resolve the issue with the South Middleton Township Municipality Authority, Director of Business and Operations Tina Darchicourt told board members Monday.

Gerald Putt, a wildlife artist from Boiling Springs, has won several duck stamp competitions in Pennsylvania and other states and his work has been featured in Pennsylvania Game News Magazine.

Forge Road is a state road within the township, which shares the same borders and jurisdiction as the district. That made it easier for school and municipal authority officials to formulate a plan that made the demolition more affordable, O’Donnell said.

Rather than go through the time and expense of obtaining a highway occupancy permit to dig up a portion of Forge Road, the township and district agreed to cap the utility mains on the edge of either side of the road, O’Donnell said.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

In frontline hospital in Ukraine, Western tanks can’t come soon enough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News