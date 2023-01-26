South Middleton School Board approves demolition of house on Forge Road

The South Middleton School Board agreed this week to pay Matt’s Junk Removal & Demolition LLC of Dillsburg $21,000 to demolish a district owned property at 16 Forge Road.

"We are working with the contractor to establish a timeline," South Middleton Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said. "The timeline will depend on the permitting process. We don't anticipate any impact on Forge Road unless there is something in the permit."

The home sits at a location where workers could demolish the structure without having to close off a portion of Forge Road, O'Donnell said.

Last April, board members rejected a proposal to raze the former home after the bid came in around $88,000 compared to the target estimate of the mid-$30,000s to $40,000.

At the time, there was concern over the cost of digging up Forge Road to cap both the sewer and water mains serving the 16 Forge Road property.

Since then, the district has been able to resolve the issue with the South Middleton Township Municipality Authority, Director of Business and Operations Tina Darchicourt told board members Monday.

Forge Road is a state road within the township, which shares the same borders and jurisdiction as the district. That made it easier for school and municipal authority officials to formulate a plan that made the demolition more affordable, O’Donnell said.

Rather than go through the time and expense of obtaining a highway occupancy permit to dig up a portion of Forge Road, the township and district agreed to cap the utility mains on the edge of either side of the road, O’Donnell said.

Photos: Children's Lake closing for repairs in Boiling Springs