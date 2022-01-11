South Middleton School Board approves COVID test site on campus

A test site for COVID-19 could be established by the end of this week on the main campus of the South Middleton School District in Boiling Springs.

“The hope is we can get it here by this Thursday,” Alex Smith, director of student services, told school board members Monday minutes before they approved a $2,692 lease agreement with Mobile Mini Storage Solutions of Etters, York County.

The plan is to install a modular office unit next to the district maintenance building, which is across the parking lot from the high school. Electricity from the building will provide power and heat to the unit so it could be used as a voluntary test site for students and staff members only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

The board agreed to pay Mobile Mini an initial setup fee plus January rent totaling $816. This will be followed by a monthly rental fee of $469 through the end of May. The cost of the agreement may be covered using COVID relief grant money, Smith said.

Under a separate agreement approved in December, EMS Medical Management of Schwenksville, Montgomery County, will provide the on-site personnel to administer both rapid and PCR tests. EMS Medical formed in 2020 "as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to its website. The company focuses on health care administration and management.

The tests will be limited to students and staff members who show their district identification card, Smith said. As an alternative, students could show a referral ticket provided by a school nurse if the student is identified as a close contact he said. Parental consent is required and a parent must accompany the student to the test site. Health insurance would cover the cost of the tests.

Billing information Below is some billing information regarding the planned testing site at the South Middleton School District main campus: EMS Medical Management will bill each individual’s insurance for PCR testing

Individuals wishing to be tested must show a photocopy of their insurance card. A consent form to bill and treat must be signed at the time of service. If the individual has no active insurance, EMS Medical can bill HRSA/CARES act for PCR testing with a copy of the individual’s photo identification card and social security number.

For minors with no active insurance and no photo identification card, the student’s name, date of birth, gender, social security number and address will be required. Any insurance/CARES act billing is covered 100%, with no copay whatsoever.

Rapid tests are self-pay at a cost of $20 for the test kit and $20 for labor. If anyone wishes to not bill insurance or the CARES act for any reason, the PCR self-pay price is $40.

EMS Medical has the ability to turnaround PCR test results within 24 to 36 hours and rapid test results within 15 to 30 minutes, Smith said. Having a test site on its main campus enables the district to implement a test-to-stay mitigation strategy that allows students and staff to continue in-person learning while minimizing quarantine disruptions on students, families and schools.

“This is purely a test site,” Superintendent James Estep said Monday. “It’s not going to morph into a vaccination site. It’s purely testing to keep students and staff working.”

EMS Medical is to provide the test kits, supplies, logistics and shipping needed to run the test site. Knowing the scarcity of resources, board member Terry Draper asked what would happen if test kits run out.

Smith said he feels confident about the sustainability of this service because EMS Medical is a regional program that has resources tailored to meeting the demand. Still, he couldn't guarantee access to enough tests.

“I just want to make sure we have a set of expectations here,” Draper said. “Like everyone else, we have to set those expectations early that we will do the best we can.”

Board Vice President Robin Scherer asked whether having the test site open four hours each Tuesday and Thursday would meet demand.

“There’s really no way to tell,” Smith said. “When we first brought up the hours, the demand was not as great.” Flexibility exists with EMS Medical to adjust the hours and days if needed, he said.

Fellow board member Bill Hartman asked for clarification on who would be eligible for the tests among staff members. He said not everyone working on campus is on the district payroll.

Contracted workers such as cafeteria staff and bus drivers provide a valuable service in helping the district maintain in-person instruction, Smith said. As such, they should be included.

There was support for the test site from Ajla Salkic and Jacob Sokolofsky, student representatives to the school board. At the meeting Monday, both mentioned a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases among Boiling Springs High School students.

“I know five people who have been out in the past week,” said Sokolofsky, a junior. “People are very concerned. This [the test site] could really help all of our students. It’s something that our students want.”

“The finals are next week,” said Salkic, a senior. “Students and teachers are concerned about fitting in material before the big exams. It’s just harder to fit in the days that you miss especially now towards the end [of the semester].”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

