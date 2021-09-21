South Middleton School Board approves content for social justice course

South Middleton School Board members voted 6-2 Monday to approve the curriculum of a high school English course titled "Social Justice."
Board members Stacey Knavel and Denise MacIvor voted against the motion involving the half-credit literature course that will be offered next semester to 34 Boiling Springs High School students.
“The course itself does not trouble me,” Knavel said. “It’s an elective.”
She said what troubled her was the timing of the motion and the message that approval could send to district residents.
“The community clearly had concerns about our diversity and inclusivity initiative,” Knavel said. “We paused and said that we are going to work on community engagement, and then the community engagement piece was never put into place.”
Her comments Monday echoed the concerns she expressed during the Sept. 7 meeting of the curriculum and instruction committee.
“We have a course that could have been called a lot of things, but it’s being called 'social justice,'” Knavel said at that time. While she understood that the course is optional, there are people in the district who may see it as an attempt by the board and administration to renege on the promise of greater parental and community involvement.
MacIvor said Monday that she agreed with Knavel. The board members who voted in favor of the motion were John Greenbaum, Brad Group, Bill Hartman, Elizabeth Meikrantz, Bethanne Sellers and Jonathan Still. Board President Liz Knouse was absent.
“The fact that the course has the buzz words ‘social justice’ does not really do it justice,” Sellers said prior to the vote. “It’s really about social literature, which has long been studied in the English Department. While it sounds as if the narrative is leaning towards diversity and inclusivity, it’s really literature through a social lens.”
Meikrantz spoke out in favor of the course on Sept. 7. “The name is sensational only because of the time we are currently dealing with,” she said. “I personally don’t see it as being an issue.”
Meikrantz said she would feel differently if the administration was asking the board to change the content of a core English course that was a requirement for graduation.
Melanie Shaver-Durham, the district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs, briefed the committee on Sept. 7 on the content of the social justice course, which will be offered to juniors and seniors.
The goal is to build in each student an understanding of social issues so that they can form their own perspective and decide on a course of action based on what they learned, Shaver-Durham said.
Recently, the district restructured its English curriculum to allow teachers to offer more electives. The course name of social justice came out of discussions Shaver-Durham had with teachers before the diversity and inclusivity initiative became an issue.
The goal at the time was to select a course name that would get students interested in taking the elective, Shaver-Durham said. She said it is too late for South Middleton to change the name of the course.
In January, board members approved a selection guide for high school students that listed the course name and description. Literature for the course was approved by the board in August.
It is conceivable that the course name could change in 2022-23. The selection guide for that academic year could come before the board in January for review and possible approval.
