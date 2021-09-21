South Middleton School Board approves content for social justice course

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MacIvor said Monday that she agreed with Knavel. The board members who voted in favor of the motion were John Greenbaum, Brad Group, Bill Hartman, Elizabeth Meikrantz, Bethanne Sellers and Jonathan Still. Board President Liz Knouse was absent.

“The fact that the course has the buzz words ‘social justice’ does not really do it justice,” Sellers said prior to the vote. “It’s really about social literature, which has long been studied in the English Department. While it sounds as if the narrative is leaning towards diversity and inclusivity, it’s really literature through a social lens.”

Meikrantz spoke out in favor of the course on Sept. 7. “The name is sensational only because of the time we are currently dealing with,” she said. “I personally don’t see it as being an issue.”

Meikrantz said she would feel differently if the administration was asking the board to change the content of a core English course that was a requirement for graduation.

Melanie Shaver-Durham, the district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs, briefed the committee on Sept. 7 on the content of the social justice course, which will be offered to juniors and seniors.