South Middleton School Board approves 2022-23 budget, 3.4% tax increase

South Middleton School Board Monday approved a final $42.4 million budget for 2022-23 that includes a 3.4% real estate tax increase.

The tax rate next school year will increase by 0.3885 mills from the current 11.4292 mills to 11.8177 mills, said Tina Darchicourt, director of business and operations.

That would equate to an additional $70.90 based on the median property value in South Middleton Township of $206,000, Darchicourt said. Deductions from the homestead/farmstead exclusion are included in the calculation of the average impact on property owners, she said.

Superintendent James Estep and Board President Brad Group praised Darchicourt for the way her office handled the budget process and its presentation of projected revenues and expenditures.

“A lot of this was new for many board members myself included,” Group said. “It was very easy to understand and very straightforward. It was ‘Here’s the good news, here’s the bad news, here’s keeping our fingers crossed and hoping it gets better.’”

Seven of the nine school board seats have changed hands since last July.

Five were elected to office in November. Two others were appointed in December to replace board members who resigned. Of the seven, only Terry Draper had prior board experience. Draper and Bill Hartman were absent from the meeting Monday.

State law requires school boards to approve a final budget by June 30, the day before the July 1 start date for the next fiscal year. It has been the past practice of the South Middleton board to approve a preliminary budget in May so that it could be advertised for public input prior to final adoption in June.

This year, district administrators wanted to move the schedule up a month to give Darchicourt and her staff more time to prepare and print the tax bills that are mailed out to property owners.

New positions

The budget includes funding for a new administrative assistant whose time will be divided among three central office executives:

• 65% to Kevin O’Donnell Jr., assistant to the superintendent

• 25% to Alex Smith, director of student services

• 10% to Brian Ronan, director of technology and technology support.

Four other new jobs are included in the budget:

• Two English/language arts intervention specialists, one each for the Iron Forge and W.G. Rice elementary school buildings. The plan is to use COVID-19 relief funds to pay their salaries and benefits.

• One intensive learning support teacher for Boiling Springs High School, whose salary and benefits will be paid out of the district general fund budget.

• One art teacher, also at the high school, whose salary and benefits will be paid out of the general fund.

Livestream

In other action, the board directed Estep to price out the estimated labor costs of having technology department staff livestream board committee meetings. While all meetings are open to the public, only regular board meetings are livestreamed online.

Estep told the board a community member had approached him with a request to livestream committee meetings. “It can be done, but there’s a cost involved to bring tech people in to be here in the evening,” Estep said. He recommended the district run a pilot test with the curriculum committee since curriculum issues lately draw the most questions and concerns.

The board would need to look at the return on the investment, Estep said. The question is whether the number of viewers would justify the overtime costs of providing at least two hours of staff time for set-up, meeting coverage and break-down.

Board member Eric Berry suggested the district post an online survey to gauge the level of public interest in livestreaming committee meetings.

Estep could report back on cost projections as early as the next regular meeting on June 6.

Other action

The board also:

• Approved the retirement of Mark Correll as the assistant principal of Boiling Springs High School effective June 6. Correll has 30 years of experience with South Middleton.

• Approved the appointment of Erin Pittman as assistant principal replacing Correll effective July 1. Her starting salary will be $87,000. Pittman is a biology teacher at the high school.

• Welcomed sophomore Olivia Morgan as the newest student representative to the board. Her term starts during the 2022-23 school year. Every year, the district selects a high school sophomore to serve as a representative to the board their junior and senior year. Student representatives can sit at the board table, offer their input and participate in discussions. They do not have a vote on board motions. Jacob Sokolofsky of the Class of 2023 will serve out his senior year as the other student representative.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

