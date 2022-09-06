 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Middleton School Board appoints O'Donnell as superintendent

  • Updated
  • 0

South Middleton School Board on Tuesday night hired Kevin J. O'Donnell Jr. as the next superintendent, effective Jan. 3.

The board voted 8-0 to approve a contract from Jan. 3, 2023, to June 30, 2027, with a starting salary of $155,000.

O'Donnell, the current assistant to the superintendent, will replace James Estep, who will retire effective Jan. 2.

