South Middleton School Board appoints O'Donnell as superintendent

South Middleton School Board on Tuesday night hired Kevin J. O'Donnell Jr. as the next superintendent, effective Jan. 3.
The board voted 8-0 to approve a contract from Jan. 3, 2023, to June 30, 2027, with a starting salary of $155,000.
O'Donnell, the current assistant to the superintendent, will replace James Estep, who will retire effective Jan. 2.
