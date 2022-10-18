South Middleton School Board appoints Baker assistant to superintendent

What happened Monday was like homecoming for Jason Baker.

A lifelong Boiling Springs resident, he attended South Middleton School District from kindergarten to 12th grade, graduating in 1991.

On Jan. 3, Baker will come full circle as the next assistant to the superintendent of the same school district where both his children grew up and graduated.

“There are such great things happening here on a daily basis,” Baker said, minutes after the school board voted 7-0 to approve his appointment at a starting salary of $146,500.

“I’m excited to come back and have an impact on the district where I have so many great memories,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working alongside staff to support and help them continue to grow professionally. Together, we will continue to provide great educational opportunities for our students.”

A career educator with 27 years of experience, Baker is the director of organizational development for the Mechanicsburg Area School District, where he started working in 1995 as a math teacher.

As assistant, Baker will serve as the second-in-command to Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr., a recent transplant to South Middleton Township who was appointed the next superintendent, also effective Jan. 3.

O’Donnell will replace the retiring James Estep a superintendent of a district that has seen a lot of flux in the past 15 months among district administrators and school board members.

In early November, Estep rolled out a central office restructuring plan that would enable him to mentor an assistant to the superintendent to serve as his own successor.

The school board in February hired O’Donnell as assistant to the superintendent and then followed through on his appointment as superintendent in early September. Back then, O’Donnell said his first priority as the soon-to-be chief executive was to find and recommend his own replacement as the assistant to the superintendent.

While the position was originally created as part of a succession plan for the district, it has since become an integral part of the central office administrative structure, O’Donnell said in September. During the intervening month, O’Donnell led the search that involved several applicants and two rounds of interviews.

“Mr. Baker fills duties within his current district that will serve us well — federal programs, professional development [and] curriculum development,” O’Donnell said Monday. “Those will be the same demands of his new position here in South Middleton.

“I look forward to bringing Jason with his vision, action planning and knowledge of curriculum to our school community,” O’Donnell said. “One of his duties will be to collaborate with staff members to create a curriculum review and rewrite cycle.”

After graduating from Boiling Springs High School, Baker attended Shippensburg University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a computer science minor in 1995.

That September, Baker was hired as a math teacher at Mechanicsburg Area School District. He taught in the classroom for 16 years teaching a range of courses from sixth grade math to Advanced Placement Calculus.

Baker served as president of the local teachers’ union for nine years along with stints as math department head and supervisor of secondary math education.

In June 2011, Baker became the K-12 director of curriculum and technology for the Mechanicsburg school district. He held that position until September 2019 when he became director of organizational development.

Aside from his bachelors’ degree, Baker also holds a masters’ degree of curriculum and instruction in mathematics, a principal certification and a superintendent letter of eligibility, all from Shippensburg University.