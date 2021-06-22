South Middleton School Board adopts budget with 3% tax hike

The South Middleton School Board on Monday adopted a final budget for 2021-22 that calls for a 3% increase in the real estate tax.

Board members voted 8-0 in favor of the $40.3 million fiscal plan that will raise the tax from its current 11.0996 mills to 11.4292 mills. Board member Denise MacIvor was absent.

The average home in the district is valued at about $217,000, said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations. With the tax hike now approved, the average home owner will have to pay about $2,480 next year or $72 more than the current year.

Expected to generate about $770,000 in new revenue, the 3% is the maximum allowed increase under Act 1. This tax hike enables South Middleton to balance its budget for next year without drawing money from its reserves.

Other factors that helped the district balance the budget include a slight increase in the overall tax base, an upfront savings from a recent bond refinancing and some additional cuts in expenditures.

The $40.3 million budget includes about $330,000 to fund the salary and benefits of three new positions – a district social worker, an elementary gifted education teacher and a social studies teacher at Boiling Springs High School.