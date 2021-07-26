South Middleton resets in forming 'balanced' committee to tackle diversity in schools

The dividing line went right through the middle of the boyhood home of Dieter Rollfinke.

A native of Austria, he used his own life to illustrate the importance of a new initiative underway in South Middleton School District.

“It’s for the benefit of all of our students to get this exposure,” Rollfinke said. “I don’t understand why some of us are afraid if our sons, daughters and grandchildren are exposed to diversity and inclusion.”

He was among the dozens of local residents who gathered Wednesday in the Boiling Springs High School auditorium for the second of three meetings designed to shape the formation of a future steering committee to guide the initiative going forward. The third meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. in the same auditorium.

“In my opinion, we should actually welcome such instruction,” Rollfinke added. “When our children leave the high school and enter the larger society, they will increasingly confront a more diverse society. They would have to function in that society.”