South Middleton parents express concern about decision to promote most K-8 students to next grade level

Weighing the data, research and current district set-up, the team decided to promote most students enrolled at W.G. Rice Elementary School, Iron Forge Elementary School and Yellow Breeches Middle School.

Word of the decision was distributed in an email by building principals to faculty members in the lead-up to the end of last school year, Strine said. Since then, the information in that email has come to the attention of the general public.

During a school board meeting Monday, several parents spoke out against the decision, including Crystal Deitch whose husband is a teacher. Deitch said she thought the email was a joke the first time she read it.

“Why would any education professional promote every single student regardless of their academic performance last year,” she asked school board members Monday.

“What kind of message are you sending to our children?” she asked. “Don’t worry. You don’t have to do the work because they’ll just push you through. Ignore those due dates. Don’t worry about studying.”

The mother of two students in the district, she was concerned about the effect the decision may have on the education of her children. “Both of whom earned their promotion to the next grade,” Deitch said.