South Middleton parents express concern about decision to promote most K-8 students to next grade level

South Middleton School District has support systems ready to help struggling students keep pace with grade level expectations this coming school year.
That was the response Wednesday from Superintendent Matthew Strine commenting about parental concerns over an administrative decision made last spring to promote the majority of K-8 students, even if they are not ready academically to advance to the next grade.
“We met as an administrative team near the end of the school year to talk about retention,” Strine said. “Usually, we don’t have that many students retained from grades K-8.”
The team consisted of Strine, the building principals and Melanie Shaver-Durham, director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs. During the discussion, team members reviewed research that showed that retention does not provide a lot of benefits for those students who are held back a grade, Strine said.
There is research that shows a multitiered system of support, combined with just-in-time interventions, can provide enough positive outcomes to allow students to continue with their cohort of classmates and friends, he said.
Rather than have a student retake a whole year, just-in-time interventions pinpoint specific areas of deficiency for educators to focus on and work with families to get their student up to grade, Strine said.
Weighing the data, research and current district set-up, the team decided to promote most students enrolled at W.G. Rice Elementary School, Iron Forge Elementary School and Yellow Breeches Middle School.
Word of the decision was distributed in an email by building principals to faculty members in the lead-up to the end of last school year, Strine said. Since then, the information in that email has come to the attention of the general public.
During a school board meeting Monday, several parents spoke out against the decision, including Crystal Deitch whose husband is a teacher. Deitch said she thought the email was a joke the first time she read it.
“Why would any education professional promote every single student regardless of their academic performance last year,” she asked school board members Monday.
“What kind of message are you sending to our children?” she asked. “Don’t worry. You don’t have to do the work because they’ll just push you through. Ignore those due dates. Don’t worry about studying.”
The mother of two students in the district, she was concerned about the effect the decision may have on the education of her children. “Both of whom earned their promotion to the next grade,” Deitch said.
Now, instead of being able to jump right into the lesson plan of the third-grade and seventh-grade, she said, the teachers of her two children would be bogged down trying to bring up to speed those students who did not fully learn the second-grade and sixth-grade curriculum.
“You are punishing the children who put in the work,” Deitch said.
Frank Neumeyer said his son should have been held back a grade.
“I told him, halfway through the year, you’re probably not going to make it,” Neumayer said. “I kind of wished that he didn’t because now he’s going to struggle. In his mindset, ‘I’m going to get pushed through again.’ I’m doing my best as a parent to tell him, ‘Don’t do that. Show up when you’re supposed to. Learn what you are supposed to. Do the hard work.’ That’s my job as a parent.”
During an interview Wednesday, Strine said he’s confident the district has the resources it needs to help struggling students keep pace with their grade level without bogging down other students.
The multitiered support system combined with high-quality teachers can help make up learning losses from the year before, he said. “Those issues are not as pronounced as some people say they are. It’s not like there was a void of action through the year.”
For much of 2020-21, the district was able to offer its elementary school students in-person classroom instruction five-days-a-week. Strine said there is more of a concern among middle school students who had a hybrid schedule last year of two days in-person and three days of remote instruction.
To head off learning loss, South Middleton offered remedial classes during resource periods to secondary school students, Strine said. “We are not talking large numbers of students.”
On June 30, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Act 66, which permits students enrolled during the 2020-21 school year to repeat their grade level in an effort to make up for any lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The law allows the student to repeat the grade, even if the student met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.
A week later, on July 7, Strine sent out an email to district families advising them of the July 15 deadline by which parents can request that their child repeat a grade level for the 2021-22 school year. Children over the age of 18 can elect themselves to repeat a grade.
Less than five families within South Middleton School District applied for consideration under Act 66, Strine said. In each case, administrators met with families to talk about the best interests of the student, he said. In several cases, the request was granted and the student will repeat a grade.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.