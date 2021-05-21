South Middleton kindergarten teacher receives Matz Award for excellence in the classroom

Megan Beecher was worried when she was called into the principal’s office of the W.G. Rice Elementary School in the South Middleton School District.

The kindergarten teacher thought she was in trouble, or that maybe it was one of her students.

“No, no, no. This is a good thing,” she quoted David Boley as saying.

It turned out Beecher was up for a big honor. She was the 2020-21 recipient of the Matz Award recognizing excellence in the classroom within the school district.

Fred and Linda Matz started the award in 1992 in honor of Fred’s parents, Charles and Marian Matz, who appreciated the benefits of a quality education.

A teacher with the South Middleton School District for 17 years, Beecher was recently selected for the honor by a committee that included an administrator, a faculty member and students.

“She is a leader among her peers in the building,” Fred Matz said during an award presentation Monday at a school board meeting.

“She has collaborated best practices with her team and has led professional development opportunities. When new technology is introduced, she is the first in line to try it out.”