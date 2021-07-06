South Middleton hosts public input session on diversity and inclusiveness

The theme of the assignment is oppression and freedom. Local resident Tony Lucido reviewed the summaries of all 135 books on the list. He said what he read disturbed him.

“There were 10 books on the list that dealt with police,” he said. “Every single one characterized police as killers, predators and people who would harm members of the community. There is not a single book that portrays any person in law enforcement in a positive way. That's disgraceful. There needs to be a balance.”

Lucido said there are cases of rogue cops, but he challenged a future steering committee to poll law enforcement officers in the community to determine whether the books represent a fair and accurate interpretation of what they do.

An attorney, Stone has represented police officers in legal matters. He said they are wonderful people just trying to do a job. “They have to go into domestic violence situations and keep people from hurting each other,” Stone said. “They come up on accident scenes with body parts all over the road. They get shot at. These are good people. We should not be teaching anti-establishment and anti-authority.”