South Middleton hosts public input session on diversity and inclusiveness

History is both beautiful and ugly.
The tricky part is learning from it.
That’s how Tony Gonzalez sees the initiative underway in South Middleton School District to bring greater diversity and inclusiveness to the campus culture and climate.
He was among the dozens of local residents who last week attended a public information/input session hosted by Superintendent Matthew Strine.
For much of the time, Strine stood back and listened to comments and questions that could shape the agenda of future sessions scheduled for July 21 and Aug. 10.
Taken together, the input could influence the next steps in the lead-up to the district plan in late August to form a committee of 10 to 20 community members tasked with helping to steer the process.
“We are looking to build this together,” Strine said. “The goal is to meet the contemporary needs of our students. Our mission is to prepare all of our students for a diverse and changing world.”
Strine got an earful from Gonzalez and other speakers concerned about the potential for an imbalance in the way the initiative is implemented.
A history lesson
“A word of caution. ... There’s a fine line between indoctrination and education,” Gonzalez told Strine. “We are getting segregated by demographics. Everybody is different but everybody has commonalities. What you need to have is a resurgence of critical thinking to put into kids’ minds so that they, more or less, can be a BS filter.”
Gonzalez grew up in West Philadelphia and took the subway to high school. His daily interactions put him into contact with diverse people.
“My Italian buddies would tell me what they did for Christmas. ... The Jewish guys, what they did for Hanukkah,” Gonzalez said. “It was never a big deal. My buddies on the subway never forgot their heritage. Their grandparents didn’t speak English well, but they were all Americans.
“America used to be a melting pot. ... That’s why we were strong,” Gonzalez said. “We got kicked out of other countries or left other countries on purpose and came here. The differences made us stronger.”
Community roots
Duane Stone sees the initiative as a step backward grounded more in the politics of current trends than in a history of measurable progress.
“You are creating more problems than you are solving,” he told Strine. “You are dividing instead of uniting. That is un-American.” Like Gonzalez, Stone spoke from personal experience.
“I’ve been all around this world in the U.S. Navy,” Stone said. “I’ve worked with every color and creed. There were so many people on my ship. We were all brothers and sisters because we would die for one another. I didn’t care what they were or where they’re from.
“Diversity is just another name for categorization,” Stone said. “Nobody seems to talk in our school district about love of country ... about the knowledge that this is the greatest country in the world not because we’re Americans, but that this nation was founded on political and human freedom. We had many flaws throughout our history, but you can see a continual progression getting better and better.”
Stone criticized the Pennsylvania Department of Education, which he called a political organization that was pushing an agenda.
“We as a local school board and school get to say no to them,” Stone said. “This community is founded on the abolition of the slaves ... white people saving slaves to be free.”
Stone was referring to Daniel Kaufman, the founder of Boiling Springs. Kaufman was an agent on the Underground Railroad before a slave owner filed a civil suit against him claiming lost property.
“That should be taught,” he said. “That should be raised up the flag. This is what our ancestors did.” But, instead the focus is on putting more people into categories, Stone said.
A matter of police
He was among the local residents who spoke out against a list of books that was posted online as a summer reading assignment for high school students taking an Honors English course this fall.
The theme of the assignment is oppression and freedom. Local resident Tony Lucido reviewed the summaries of all 135 books on the list. He said what he read disturbed him.
“There were 10 books on the list that dealt with police,” he said. “Every single one characterized police as killers, predators and people who would harm members of the community. There is not a single book that portrays any person in law enforcement in a positive way. That's disgraceful. There needs to be a balance.”
Lucido said there are cases of rogue cops, but he challenged a future steering committee to poll law enforcement officers in the community to determine whether the books represent a fair and accurate interpretation of what they do.
An attorney, Stone has represented police officers in legal matters. He said they are wonderful people just trying to do a job. “They have to go into domestic violence situations and keep people from hurting each other,” Stone said. “They come up on accident scenes with body parts all over the road. They get shot at. These are good people. We should not be teaching anti-establishment and anti-authority.”
Danielle Archulet agreed that the book list illustrates the potential for a slanted point of view. “If you are going to do diversity and inclusion, it cannot be so extreme to one side,” she said. “You need to show both sides so students can think critically, not be taught what to think.”
Parental notice
Debbie Mandell called on school board members to review and amend a policy that allows parents to excuse children from classroom topics that run counter to the personal values and beliefs of the family.
The policy, as it is written, puts the onus on the child to excuse themselves in class, Mandell said. She would rather have a protocol in place that gives parents more of a head’s up on the lesson plan so that they could talk to their child before the teacher brings up the sensitive topic.
Vicki Nanney also pushed for more advance notice for parents, saying it was important for her as a mother to have a dialogue with her daughter both before and after certain topics come up in the classroom.
“It’s such a confusing time for so many people,” Nanney said. “I want to know what my daughter is taking out of it. I want to know that she is standing strong in her thoughts and opinions ... in what we taught her and the discussions we have. That she is not just coming home and saying ‘Well, this is what my teacher told me.’”
Acceptable challenge
Not everyone was critical about the approach South Middleton School District is taking. Gibran Varahrami is a recent Boiling Springs High School graduate who served as a student representative on the school board.
“It is important to notice differences but not marginalize people who are different,” he said. “We need to accept each other’s differences and understand how to interact with people who are different from us. We need to invest in the future. The future is the youth.”
A female student also voiced her support. “I applaud the school district for preparing us for a diverse world outside of a majority white community,” she said.
South Middleton School District is about 95% percent white. The majority of the people in attendance last Thursday appeared to be white.
“There is the lack of diversity that we have in this room,” said Jeff Miller, the husband of a teacher in the district. His children attend local schools.
“I want to have their worldview be challenged,” he said. “I think about my own education and the lack of diversity. I appreciate you guys [the school district] doing the hard work.”
He said exposure to something you disagree with can be a source of strength.
