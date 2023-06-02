The sky’s the limit for a 16-year-old girl who recently earned a license to pilot drones.

“This is going to be my life,” said Savannah Jones of South Middleton Township. “I have a lot of fun with it. It’s not just a job. It’s an interest.”

The 10th grader is enrolled in a career readiness program offered by the Reach Cyber Charter School. Part of her training includes an internship at Pittsburgh Drone Services of Allegheny County where she flies and fixes drones of up to 55 pounds for a variety of tasks.

With two years to go before graduation, Savannah is getting ready to take-off into other areas of aviation that could include a license to fly small aircraft along with an enhanced certification to fly heavier drones. She is going through an application process to participate in an aerial survey of an ancient Native American burial mound in the Pittsburgh area.

“I see myself using this to get started in particular jobs after high school,” she said. “There are a lot of different uses for drones. You can use them for agriculture, real estate, coal mines. That’s where it sparked my interest.”

Savannah’s flight path to success started with an advisory the charter school circulated in early 2021 about a new program in drone technology. At her mother’s urging, she gave it a try during her fall semester and was immediately drawn to the fundamentals of flight and navigation.

“I went through that first part,” she said. “It wasn’t just drones. You learned about weather, aviation and airports. People don’t realize all the things that go into it. They just see it as something fun to do. There’s a lot more that goes into it.”

She was fascinated by the charts pilot use to plot a course around hazards and restricted airspace. As the program moved forward, Savannah learned that she could earn a drone license at age 16. This pushed her further.

“I did a lot of outside studying,” Savannah said. “There is a lot that goes along with this. There’s this book every pilot gets – an aeronautical handbook. I picked it up and started reading it.”

Through that book and other instruction, Savannah learned the acronyms and technical lingo involved with deciphering the weather briefings that are routinely transmitted by the air traffic control towers of regional airports.

“She was diligently picking up the pilot book and running [the practice] questions,” her mother Amanda Jones said. “Savannah was really working hard. She had no idea what the test was going to be like.”

This past winter, while her family was visiting the Pittsburgh area, Savannah took the test to qualify for a drone license. Going in, Amanda Jones heard that almost nine out of 10 applicants fail the test in their first try.

“There’s a little bit of science, a little bit of math,” Savannah said. “Once you start getting in and learning about it, it becomes second-hand knowledge. It’s like riding a bike.”

Many of the test questions were just common sense. Savannah cited as an example “What do you do with a drone battery that’s bulging?” The choices include putting it back into the drone, throwing it away or doing what the manufacturer’s guide says.

“You do what the manufacturer’s guide says or you bring it back to the store and they’ll take care of it for you,” Savannah said. “The test was not too complicated.” She completed all 60 questions within the first hour of the two-hour test – passing with a score of 87%.

Only 4% of females taking the test end up obtaining a drone license, Amanda Jones said. “It’s in high demand. Companies are looking for people able to have these licenses.

“It’s opening up a lot of fields for Savannah,” she said. “It’s hard to say where she’ll be two years after graduation because the field is growing constantly.”