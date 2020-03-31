South Middleton distributing Chromebooks to Yellow Breeches students Tuesday

South Middleton School District will be distributing Chromebook computers to Yellow Breeches Middle School students today, March 31, from 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m.

The distribution is being done in anticipation of the April 15 launch of a formal remote learning plan for students in response to the mandatory closure of school buildings due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday extended school closures indefinitely and also ordered Cumberland County resident to stay at home through April 30. In Wolf's order, travel to pick up necessary material for student learning is an allowable reason for travel under the order.

