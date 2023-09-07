South Middleton School Board members were briefed Tuesday on the latest estimate of the district's share of a $23.5 million expansion to the Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center campus in Silver Spring Township.

As one of 13 sending districts, South Middleton can expect to pay about $1,402,296 toward the project, said Tina Darchicourt, district director of business and operations.

Each district in the consortium has to pay its share either as a lump sum or as principal folded into a bond issue. The money will be used to construct two buildings adjoining the main campus building.

Big Spring School District's portion of the project will be paid for in cash, the school board decided during its meeting Tuesday night.

Big Spring will contribute $2,359,860.67 toward the work, or 10.042% of the total project cost, which is not to exceed $23.5 million.

Paying in cash will save the district more than $1.5 million in interest and associated financing costs, according to Tuesday's meeting agenda.

Big Spring's portion of the project will be funded by $2.1 million the district set aside last fiscal year for the project, with the remaining amount to be covered by the increase in basic education funding the district received for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The center is working with Public Financial Management to provide estimates on the costs to each district planning on using the consortium financing, Darchicourt said. "The estimated costs for us [South Middleton] is $112,000 a year for a 20-year period. I'll be asking the board to approve that financing sometime in April or May based on the project timeline."

The shares are based on a formula developed by the superintendents of the districts that send students to the center and pay its operating costs. Seventy-five percent of the project costs are based on the 10-year average in the daily number of students enrolled by each district. This includes the enrollment figure for the current school year.

The remaining 25% of the project costs is based on a formula the center uses to calculate the quota of new slots allocated to each district. Construction could begin in the spring.

In December, center Administrative Director Justin Bruhn briefed the South Middleton School Board on the reasons for the expansion.

There has been a 40% increase in student enrollment at Cumberland Perry from about 900 students eight to 10 years ago to almost 1,300 students last winter. That resulted in a waiting list of about 300 students.

It was determined that future program needs exceed capacity at the main campus building, which was built in the late 1960s. While most of the structure is original, there has been upkeep over the years on the roof and building systems, Bruhn said.

The plan is to relocate the automotive collision and logistics/warehouse management programs to one of the new buildings. The other new building will house the relocated advanced manufacturing technology programs.

This would build capacity within those programs and allow Cumberland Perry to backfill the program space in the main building. The project would also:

Improve security at the entrance to the main building

Add a classroom to the culinary arts department

Modernize the logistics and warehouse management program

Relocate the electrical construction/maintenance program to the construction cluster

Provide criminal justice increased activity space

Provide more efficient facility and program storage areas

Increase capacity in the welding and automotive technology programs

Allow for the addition of four programs, pre-engineering, building/property maintenance, emergency management/homeland security and service occupation

The improvements would enable an additional 278 students to enroll.