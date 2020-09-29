South Middleton board may consider options to refinance bonds

South Middleton School Board may consider a proposal in October to refinance about $9 million in Series 2016 bonds.
During a meeting last week, board members reviewed two options presented by Brad Remig, managing director of Public Financial Management.
One option involves refinancing using tax-exempt bonds while the other option involves refinancing using taxable bonds. In 2019 and again earlier this year, the board refinanced Series 2014 and 2015 bonds using the tax-exempt method for a total net savings in interest payments of about $600,000, Remig said.
Tax law requires school districts to wait five years before a bond issue is refinanced using tax-exempt bonds. Under that scenario, the Series 2016 bonds would not be eligible for refinancing until spring 2021.
Market trends have made using taxable bonds more attractive to investors, allowing for a greater return on interest savings, Remig said. Under that option, board members could start the refinancing process in October and have it well underway by November for settlement during the winter.
The downside of using taxable bonds is that the district would have to wait 10 years until 2030 before the Series 2016 bonds could be eligible again for refinancing, Remig said. Under the tax-exempt option, the board would only have to wait until 2026 to refinance Series 2016 bonds the second time around.
In his presentation to the board last week, Remig included projections on how much interest savings each option could yield. Based on his calculations, using taxable bonds could result in a savings of $716,689 on a principal of $9.4 million over the remaining term of the bond. Series 2016 bonds are due to be paid off by June 30, 2040.
Though the option using tax-exempt bonds would only yield $97,622 in net savings, it would enable the district to receive an upfront deposit of $482,994 to put into its construction fund for long-term capital improvement projects. Those figures are based on a principal amount of $9.86 million.
Board member Edyie Rob was concerned about relying too much on market trends. “It’s an election year,” she said. “Things can go south very quickly.”
Remig agreed. “That is the big issue right now that people are talking about,” he said. The bond market saw a dramatic flux in mid-March due to outbreak of COVID-19, Remig said, adding it took almost two months for conditions to stabilize.
Board member Denise MacIvor said the district may have to float bonds to finance projects around 2025-26. That need should be part of the board’s thinking when weighing whether to go with the tax-exempt option versus the taxable option, MacIvor said.
