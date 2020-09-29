South Middleton board may consider options to refinance bonds

In his presentation to the board last week, Remig included projections on how much interest savings each option could yield. Based on his calculations, using taxable bonds could result in a savings of $716,689 on a principal of $9.4 million over the remaining term of the bond. Series 2016 bonds are due to be paid off by June 30, 2040.

Though the option using tax-exempt bonds would only yield $97,622 in net savings, it would enable the district to receive an upfront deposit of $482,994 to put into its construction fund for long-term capital improvement projects. Those figures are based on a principal amount of $9.86 million.

Board member Edyie Rob was concerned about relying too much on market trends. “It’s an election year,” she said. “Things can go south very quickly.”

Remig agreed. “That is the big issue right now that people are talking about,” he said. The bond market saw a dramatic flux in mid-March due to outbreak of COVID-19, Remig said, adding it took almost two months for conditions to stabilize.

Board member Denise MacIvor said the district may have to float bonds to finance projects around 2025-26. That need should be part of the board’s thinking when weighing whether to go with the tax-exempt option versus the taxable option, MacIvor said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

