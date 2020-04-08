South Middleton board learns potential savings from bond refinancing cut

The current interest rates on the Series 2015 bonds range from 2% to 2.75% over the life of the bond issue which matures in September 2034, Remig said. Based on current trends, the interest rate on the bonds could be reduced to a range of 1.4% to 2.52%, he said.

The past three weeks have seen the most dramatic shifts in the bond market in Remig’s 30-year career as a financial adviser. Interest rates on municipal bonds were trending downward, reaching a low of about .78% on March 9, according to information he provided in his presentation. But that changed with the coronavirus pandemic.

“As you can imagine, everything went crazy,” Remig told school board members Monday. “The stock market got out of whack. We saw all kinds of corporate bond problems.”

He said rates on municipal bonds went up two percentage points before coming down about 1% after the passage of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package. One thing the package included was much-needed money to shore up the municipal bond market, Remig said. “When rates were going up, everybody was selling. Nobody was buying. People wanted cash.”