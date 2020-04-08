South Middleton board learns potential savings from bond refinancing cut

Market instability due to the coronavirus has eroded almost two-thirds of the potential savings the South Middleton School District could realize from the proposed refinancing of Series 2015 bonds, the school board learned Monday.
Board members learned of the opportunity to refinance on March 2 when the savings were estimated at about $300,000 based on projections provided by Public Financial Management Inc.
Brad Remig, managing director of PFM, briefed board members Monday on how current bond market trends have reduced the expected yield in savings to almost $110,000. He recommended the board approve a bond resolution on April 20 to have its financing team process the paperwork with the goal of locking in lower interest rates by mid-May. There was talk on Monday of using the savings from the bond refinancing for capital improvement projects.
Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations, said she plans to include the resolution on the April 20 agenda. She asked board members Monday if they wanted to set a target amount of projected savings as a goal that would trigger the refinancing. The figure of $100,000 was discussed but nothing was finalized.
Based on its presentation, PFM is recommending the board refinance to a lower interest rate about $9.3 million in bonds that the district floated in 2015 to expand and renovate Iron Forge Elementary School.
The current interest rates on the Series 2015 bonds range from 2% to 2.75% over the life of the bond issue which matures in September 2034, Remig said. Based on current trends, the interest rate on the bonds could be reduced to a range of 1.4% to 2.52%, he said.
The past three weeks have seen the most dramatic shifts in the bond market in Remig’s 30-year career as a financial adviser. Interest rates on municipal bonds were trending downward, reaching a low of about .78% on March 9, according to information he provided in his presentation. But that changed with the coronavirus pandemic.
“As you can imagine, everything went crazy,” Remig told school board members Monday. “The stock market got out of whack. We saw all kinds of corporate bond problems.”
He said rates on municipal bonds went up two percentage points before coming down about 1% after the passage of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package. One thing the package included was much-needed money to shore up the municipal bond market, Remig said. “When rates were going up, everybody was selling. Nobody was buying. People wanted cash.”
The package provided some level of stability, at least temporarily. Rates started going up again, this time in response to news reports on the growing number of cases and coronavirus deaths, Remig said Monday. “The last couple days, the rates have come back down to an index that is not quite what it was in March. The reason why is maybe we feel this thing has peaked.”
Despite the instability, Remig recommended the district authorize its financing team to prepare the paperwork for refinancing the Series 2015 bonds in the event lower rates can be locked in. If conditions change radically, the board can always put off the refinancing until a target goal of savings could be achieved, he said.
“The market is very volatile,” Remig said. “Anything that we can do to prepare us [the district] to access the market when it is attractive, we are going to try to do. It is just uncharted territory.”
Monday was the second time the school board convened a virtual meeting using the Zoom video conferencing service. At one point, 72 people were logged on to the meeting via the internet.
