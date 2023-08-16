South Middleton School Board may be looking for an architectural firm to prepare a feasibility study as the first step in addressing an enrollment surge.

Board members could vote Monday to release specifications for requests for proposals from firms interested in researching the functional capacity of district buildings, parking lots and athletic facilities.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Kevin O’Donnell Jr. reviewed enrollment projections that show that population growth could add almost 750 students to the district by 2032.

The projections are based on data compiled by PowerSchool Analytics that examine the impact of residential development in South Middleton Township. The township and district share the same boundaries.

Under the specifications, the firms would have at least 30 days to submit a proposal outlining their experience with public education projects along with their anticipated timeline on when a study could be completed.

During a meeting earlier this week, O’Donnell suggested the board give the firms a one-month window with a start date of Aug. 22, and an end date of either Sept. 22 or Sept. 27.

He also recommended the board facilities committee meet soon after the end date to begin screening the proposals.

The committee met this past Monday to review the scope of work outlined by the specifications. It voted unanimously to recommend that the full board accept and release the specifications.

“This does not lock the district into any specific project,” O’Donnell told committee members. “It merely allows us to see if we’re maximizing the use of the facilities that we currently have.”

Board members need to know what the options are if enrollment growth exceeds the functional capacity of district holdings, O’Donnell said. He drew a distinction between what he called “maximum capacity” and “functional capacity.”

While maximum capacity is building and fire codes, functional capacity looks at what is practical from an operational standpoint in the mission to educate students, O’Donnell said. “There could a ripple effect in some of the [building option] proposals.” The issue goes beyond classrooms.

“How many people can be served at each of the [school cafeteria] spaces?” O’Donnell asked. “Yes, you are limited by seating, but there is limited food capacity on how much can be prepped early enough in order to be served.

“The parking facilities for our high school students who drive,” he said. “If a class size starts to exceed the amount of spaces, then you have to limit the amount of students who can drive to school.” This could impact school bus capacity and transportation routes.

South Middleton is seeking information on whether a firm has experience with projects that went through the PlanCon process where districts could pursue partial reimbursement from the state for the upfront costs of renovation or new construction.

Though the state no longer funds PlanCon, there is talk in Harrisburg about reinstating it, so South Middleton needs proof that a firm could handle the process should that happen, O’Donnell said. South Middleton also wants firms to provide details on how cost estimates on building options compare with actual project costs, he said.

South Middleton also wants each firm to provide details on whether change orders on school projects were the result of architect error or unforeseen circumstances, and if they are experienced with using grant money for public school projects.

Board member Tony Lucido, who sits on the facilities committee, asked whether an architectural firm's feasibility study would duplicate services provided last September when the McClure Co. of Harrisburg reported on the condition of district infrastructure.

O’Donnell said the feasibility study is an opportunity for the board to get another set of eyes on district conditions.