South Middleton board considers multimillion dollar building project at Yellow Breeches Middle School

South Middleton School Board members could vote Monday to kick-start a multimillion dollar process to replace key mechanical and plumbing systems at Yellow Breeches Middle School as early as next summer.

The facilities committee met this week to review the results of a condition assessment report prepared by the McClure Company, an engineering company out of Harrisburg.

Company representatives visited all four schools in the district to gauge the condition of site features, interior and exterior structures as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

McClure’s report identified nine “critical” projects the district should undertake within the next two years. The company defined “critical” as being “extremely worn or damaged.”

Three of the nine projects involve aging systems that are about 23 years old, original to the middle school building and have exceeded their lifespans. Those systems include rooftop HVAC units, terminal equipment such as motors and exhaust fans and the school’s water heater.

Replacement of the rooftop units could range from $1.69 million to almost $2 million, according to preliminary project estimates quoted in the report. Terminal equipment replacement is listed at about $1.4 million to $1.96 million while the water heater replacement ranges from $60,000 to $140,000.

District administrators met later this week with Brad Remig, a managing director with PFM Financial Advisors LLC, the agency South Middleton has used in the past to float bonds for major construction and renovation projects.

The plan is to review the options and present more information to board members Monday, Superintendent James Estep said this week.

In a phone interview Thursday, Estep said it was his idea to approach McClure to conduct a survey of facilities and to prepare an assessment report, a service that the company provides at no cost to school districts.

South Middleton School District seeks $2 million grant from Cumberland County

“The school board told me they wanted a plan to work on facilities,” Estep said. He recommended McClure because of the quality work they did for the Mifflin County School District, where Estep served as superintendent before coming to South Middleton, he said.

GESA explained

In its report, McClure included a suggested timeline of board actions that must take place for a contractor to be able to stage equipment and supplies needed to move forward with the replacement work as soon as school lets out in early June, 2023.

The board could vote Monday on advertising for qualifications from contractors interested in doing the mechanical and plumbing work at the middle school. The “Requests for Qualifications” would be due on Oct. 14 for a possible recommendation by district administrators on Oct. 17.

The successful contractor would then partner with McClure for the next stage in a state-approved procurement process called a Guaranteed Energy Saving Agreement. If approved, the GESA would be a departure from the traditional funding method that South Middleton has used in past building projects.

“The traditional way you do that is you hire an architect and engineer to do this study and pay them to put specifications together,” said Mark Gallik, an account executive with the McClure Co.

“You don’t totally understand what the price is until you get the bids back,” Gallik said. “At that point, you’re down the road pretty far. You’ve spent a lot of money. It’s kind of hard to back the bus up at that point.”

But the GESA method allows school districts to partner with engineering firms such as McClure to leverage anticipated savings from greater energy and system efficiencies to fund building improvements.

Under this approach, McClure will work with the selected contractor to prepare an investment grade audit that would tighten up the project costs and anticipated savings before the board needs to make any decision to spend money on the work, Gallick said. The suggested timeline has that audit being completed by Nov. 14 with board action on a GESA contract recommended for Dec. 19 to keep the project on track for next summer.

“There is no cost to the district until the end of step two,” Gallik said. “The report that we’ve done, the surveys that we’ve done, there is no cost associated with that. We do this as an investment to school districts. We do this to generate work.”

South Middleton School District unveils 4-year plan to finance $5.15 million in building projects

McClure track record

“We’ve done 150 projects in the state,” Gallik said. “There are 500 customers [school districts] in the state. Everybody talks. If we do a bad project, everybody knows it. The costs are guaranteed. The savings are guaranteed. So this is really wrapped into making sure the project is done right and on budget. There are no change orders because we develop it. We design it, so if we miss something, it’s on us.”

Prior to being hired as superintendent for South Middleton, Estep was superintendent of the Mifflin County School District where McClure was involved in at least five building projects.

“They typically will guarantee a certain amount of savings,” Estep told facilities committee members. “They tend to budget conservatively and over-deliver. The advantage of this approach, based on my first-hand experience, is you can phase in both the work and the financing. It can streamline things, so you’re not trying to take on too much at once.”

The assessment report identified nine “critical” projects that, in total, range from $10 million to $14 million. In addition, the McClure report identified 18 “poor” projects meaning work that should be done within the next two to four years. The total estimates for the “poor” projects range from $8.8 million to just over $12 million.

While that sounds like a lot, Mifflin County School District had 18 buildings, constructed mostly in the 1940s and 1950s, with a list of suggested improvements much longer than South Middleton’s list, Estep said. “My board [there] ended up liking this better. There are almost inevitable change orders when we go through the traditional method.”

Under a GESA contract, McClure would be responsible for the payment of any change orders that result during a project, not South Middleton School District, Estep said. “They have a vested interest in making sure there are not any change orders.

“What you don’t want to happen as a board is we already know that an item has passed its useful life and we try to keep band-aiding it,” Estep said. “Then, all of a sudden, it [the item] decides to conk out and we have to shut down a building.”

Why no prior plan?

Ryan Frey, the supervisor of buildings and grounds, questioned why South Middleton School District never had a plan established for the upkeep of its building systems.

While there have been five-year plans proposed and even started under prior administrations, funding was not always allocated to the plans and the work was not always followed through, Board President Brad Group said Monday. Prior to being appointed to the board, Group retired from the district after 35 years as an elementary school teacher.

Estep has a theory on what may have happened. His first priority, on taking the job of superintendent, was to focus on district finances “which tend to factor into everything,” Estep said. “From what I sense, for quite some time, everybody was looking at things year to year with the budget. Typically, when you do that, that’s when you start putting off maintenance related stuff. Its low-hanging fruit and they say, ‘Ah, it hasn’t blown up yet.’ But, over time, it comes back to bite you.

“We are bringing this to your attention,” Estep told facilities committee members. “There are things that I recommend you get started with next summer, because you need to get it started next summer. There are issues with timelines that have to be met with certain approvals for processes to go into play. Probably by December, you have to make a decision to tackle something.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

List of critical and poor projects

Below is an itemized list of projects that the McClure Co. has identified as “critical” or “poor” for the South Middleton School District. The company defines “critical” as projects that should be undertaken within the next two years while “poor” are projects that should be undertaken within the next two to four years. The list is broken down by building and arranged from the highest to lowest cost projects. The cost figures are estimates.

“CRITICAL” PROJECTS

W.G. Rice Elementary School

  • Project: Water heater replacement

Cost estimate: $45,000 to $65,000

Existing conditions: Current 1995 heater is inefficient and approaching end of useful life.

Solutions: Replace with new heater

Yellow Breeches Middle School

  • Project: Rooftop HVAC unit replacement

Cost estimate: $1.69 million to $1.98 million

Existing conditions: Rooftop units have exceeded useful lifespan.

Solutions: Replace units with new equipment and add air-conditioning to gymnasium.

  • Project: Terminal equipment replacement

Cost estimate: $1.4 million to $1.96 million

Existing conditions: Terminal equipment has exceeded useful lifespan.

Solutions: Replace old equipment with new equipment.

  • Project: Water heater replacement

Cost estimate: $60,000 to $140,000

Existing conditions: Water heater has exceeded useful lifespan.

Solutions: Replace with newer, more energy efficient system.

Boiling Spring High School

  • Project: Restroom fixtures

Cost estimate: $2.24 million to $2.69 million

Existing conditions: Bathroom fixtures and layout date from original construction. Systems appear to be in poor or failing condition.

Solutions: Renovate entire restrooms to include floors, walls, ceilings, plumbing, fixtures, dividers, lighting, HVAC and finishes.

  • Project: Sanitary sewer system

Cost estimate: $1.5 million to $2.5 million

Existing conditions: Sections of sanitary sewer pipe have collapsed.

Solutions: Replace sanitary sewer and water supply lines.

  • Project: Swimming pool mechanical systems

Cost estimate: $975,000 to $1.56 million

Existing conditions: There are four ruined compressors in the mechanical room. Chemicals from the pool are corrosive by nature. Systems have exceeded useful lifespan.

Solutions: Replace the mechanical systems with newer, more energy efficient systems.

  • Project: Terminal HVAC equipment replacement

Cost estimate: $350,000 to $700,000

Existing conditions: Equipment is original to the building and needs to be replaced.

Solutions: Replace equipment not addressed in 2007 high school renovation.

  • Project: Campus vehicles

Cost Estimate: $255,000 to $331,500

Existing conditions: Existing truck fleet does not have enough trucks capable of winter maintenance.

Solutions: Explore solutions to have an adequate maintenance vehicle fleet.

“POOR” PROJECTS

W.G. Rice Elementary School

  • Project: Restrooms

Cost estimate: $819,000 to $1,023,750

Existing conditions: Finishes are in fair condition. There are cracked tiles and damaged stall dividers.

Solutions: Renovate entire restrooms with new floors, walls, ceilings, plumbing fixtures, dividers, lighting, HVAC and finishes.

  • Project: Central heating plant

Cost estimate: $450,000 to $600,000

Existing conditions: Gas fired boilers are old and inefficient.

Solutions: Replace with newer, more energy efficient boilers.

Yellow Breeches Middle School 

  • Project: Fire alarms

Cost Estimate: $442,000 to $530,400

Existing conditions: System is at the end of its useful life. Replacement parts hard to obtain.

Solutions: Replace with new system that is compliant with fire code requirements and provides speaker and strobe lights in all classrooms and common areas.

  • Project: Freestanding walkway canopies

Cost estimate: $166,400 to $208,000

Existing conditions: Pillars holding up entrance canopy are beginning to crack and deteriorate. While the cracking does not appear to be structural, it should be fixed to prevent water infiltration to the steel structure.

Solutions: Repair the cracked canopy pillars.

Boiling Springs High School

  • Project: Swimming pool renovation

Cost Estimate: $1.95 million to $2.44 million

Existing conditions: The pool is experiencing continual problems and should be renovated

Solutions: Repair pool leaks. Inspect and replace gutter system and filter equipment as required. Replace the decking tile, timing/scoring system, starting blocks, diving boards, locker room systems as needed.

  • Project: Exterior windows

Cost Estimate: $868,400 to $1,042,080

Existing conditions: The windows are original and in poor condition causing leaks. Some exterior doors are in poor condition and should be replaced.

Solutions: Replace front, aluminum framed windows. Replace select exterior doors.

  • Project: Automatic temperature control system

Cost estimate: $681,200 to $885,560

Existing conditions: The system controls are outdated and incompatible with other buildings in the district.

Solutions: Replace the old system with controls that are more efficient.

  • Project: Major air handling systems

Cost estimate: $670,000 to $871,000

Existing conditions: The heating and ventilation systems for the gymnasium and locker rooms appear to be original to the 1976 construction.

Solutions: Four systems have only about five years of useful life. The athletic wing systems need to be replaced and cooling and dehumidification provided.

  • Project: Central heating system

Cost estimate: $650,000 to $1,170,000

Existing conditions: At the time of the survey, one or possibly two boilers were not operational. The current boilers date from 2000 and are near the end of their useful lifespan.  

Solutions: Replace the current boilers with new, more energy efficient systems.

  • Project: Athletic field structures/scoreboard

Cost estimate: $624,650 to $749,580

Existing conditions: The fieldhouse roof is starting to link and there have been reports of generator failures.

Solutions: Replace the roof. Replace the generator with new system sized to meet the needs.

  • Project: Building façade

Cost estimate: $332,475 to $398,970

Existing conditions: The bricks and pointing are beginning to fail in sections of the walls.

Solutions: Provide brick repointing and new brick for areas that are exhibiting failure.

  • Project: Central chilled water system

Cost estimate: $325,000 TO $650,000

Existing conditions: The cooling tower appears to have scaling on its surface.

Solutions: The tower should be cleaned and the fill media may need to be replaced. The system could be upgraded to greater efficiency.

  • Project: Water heating loop

Cost estimate: $260,000 to $520,000

Existing conditions: System needs an upgrade.

Solutions: Upgrade the system.

  • Project: Security, access control and camera system

Cost estimate: $234,000 to $304,200

Existing conditions: System could use an upgrade.

Solutions: Upgrade the system.

  • Project: Sidewalks and curbing

Cost estimate: $156,000 to $187,200

Existing conditions: There are sections in front of the building by the gym entrance and courtyard that show signs of settlement and cracking, creating a tripping hazard.

Solutions: Select and repair damaged or deteriorated sections or do a complete replacement.

  • Project: Plumbing fixtures

Cost estimate: $97,500 to $390,000

Existing conditions: Fixtures are manual flush with no low-flow systems. Restrooms and urinals do not appear to be ADA compliant.

Solutions: Replace all restrooms with updated fixtures and layouts. Replace all shower heads with low flow fixtures.

  • Project: HVAC maintenance

Cost estimate: $65,000 to $84,500

Project: Water heater replacement

Cost estimate: $39,000 to $78,000

Existing conditions: The water heaters in the school vary from 1976 Ford electric units to 2006 condensing tank types to 2012 high temperature kitchen units. Most heaters have a 15- to 20-year life span.

Solutions: Determine if a centralized distribution system is warranted. Replace the electric units that are 45-years-old.

Districtwide Suggested Improvements

  • Project: Lighting upgrades

Cost estimate: $666,000 to $789,400

Existing conditions: The lighting fixtures are in good condition throughout the district.

Solutions: Retrofit existing fixtures with new LED lamps to improve energy efficiency.

  • Project: Power system study

Cost estimate: $514,835 to $617,802

Existing conditions: Current systems lack studies to identify potential failures and hazards.

Solutions: Conduct a study to optimize the system and identify problem areas. Consider replacing transformers with more energy efficient models.

  • Project: Plumbing upgrades

Cost estimate: $162,500 to $510,000

Existing Conditions: Fixtures are manual flush, not low-flow.

Solutions: Replace toilet valves, urinal valves and lavatory faucets with low-flow models.

