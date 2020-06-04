South Middleton board considers an extension to tax discount period

Currently, South Middleton is operating under a state open site waiver that allows the district to provide meals to all students regardless of whether the income level of the family qualifies the children for free or reduced price meals. That waiver expires on June 30, said Kimberly Spisak, director of student services.

If the state does not extend the waiver beyond June 30, South Middleton may have to revert to a closed site status where only the students eligible for free or reduced price meals could receive assistance under the district program, Spisak said. “There has been a lot of active advocacy and checking back in with the state to reconsider making [the district] an open site.”

In the event that lobbying effort falls through, South Middleton is already working with the United Way and other social service providers to line up additional resources to support local families that need the help, Spisak said.

Storage tanks

In other action Monday, the board awarded a $14,972 contract to Keystone Petroleum Equipment to remove and dispose of two underground fuel storage tanks located on the district’s main campus.