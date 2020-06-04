South Middleton board considers an extension to tax discount period

South Middleton Township property owners could have more time this year to pay their school real estate tax bill during the 2% discount period.
The school board may vote on a resolution June 15 that would extend the discount period by one month from the traditional cut-off date of Aug. 31 to Sept. 30.
If approved, this resolution would also change the time during which a property owner can pay the face amount of the school tax from the traditional period of Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 to the period Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.
Under the resolution, a 10% penalty shall be imposed on school tax payments received after Nov. 30. All unpaid school taxes as of Dec. 31 will be turned over to the Cumberland County Tax Claims Bureau for collection.
The district acknowledges that a lot of local families are going through hard times due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations. She added that South Middleton is being proactive to head off pending state legislation that calls for similar changes in the billing cycle.
Meal program
In related news, school board members Monday received an update on the status of the meal program the district established in response to the mandatory closure of Pennsylvania schools in mid-March.
Currently, South Middleton is operating under a state open site waiver that allows the district to provide meals to all students regardless of whether the income level of the family qualifies the children for free or reduced price meals. That waiver expires on June 30, said Kimberly Spisak, director of student services.
If the state does not extend the waiver beyond June 30, South Middleton may have to revert to a closed site status where only the students eligible for free or reduced price meals could receive assistance under the district program, Spisak said. “There has been a lot of active advocacy and checking back in with the state to reconsider making [the district] an open site.”
In the event that lobbying effort falls through, South Middleton is already working with the United Way and other social service providers to line up additional resources to support local families that need the help, Spisak said.
Storage tanks
In other action Monday, the board awarded a $14,972 contract to Keystone Petroleum Equipment to remove and dispose of two underground fuel storage tanks located on the district’s main campus.
The removal of the tanks is a preventative measure to save the district money in the long run by not having to mitigate possible environmental contamination due to future leaks, Superintendent Matthew Strine said.
Both the 8,000 gallon diesel tank and 1,000 gallon gasoline tank are 25-plus years old and are located within a zone where the district has to strictly monitor storm water runoff into the nearby Yellow Breeches Creek, said Zach Gump, district director of buildings and grounds.
Both the age of the tanks and anticipated maintenance costs were factors in the decision to remove the tanks that are located near the district maintenance building, Gump said. He added the district has made alternate arrangements through a partnership with South Middleton Township to provide fuel for its vehicles and mowing equipment.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
