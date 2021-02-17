South Middleton board approves resolution to seek Act 1 exceptions

The South Middleton School Board passed a resolution Tuesday to seek Act 1 exceptions to help close a projected budget deficit of almost $898,000 for 2021-22.
The resolution clears the way for the district to seek exceptions that account for increased costs in special education and the district’s contribution to the state’s school employees’ retirement system.
“This opens the door for the possibility to tax above the index,” said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations.
If approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the exceptions would allow the district to levy a tax hike above its 3% maximum allowable increase under Act 1.
There is no guarantee the state agency will grant approval of either exception, board member Elizabeth Meikrantz said. The district has had mixed results with Act 1 exceptions in the past, she said.
Approving the resolution does not lock the board into levying the 3% allowable increase, Weber said. Acting on the resolution in February is just one of the steps in the process to seek exceptions, she said.
The South Middleton board has made no decision on increasing the real estate tax. One goal of seeking exceptions is to build flexibility into a budget process that still has months to go in its annual cycle. State law requires the board to approve a proposed budget in May followed by final budget adoption in June.
During a January budget workshop, Weber outlined three scenarios for bridging the $897,466 shortfall between $39,239,714 in projected revenue and $40,137,160 in project expenditures.
The first scenario calls for no increase in the real estate tax. Instead, the deficit could be offset completely by reserves, reducing the district savings from $8.5 million to $7.6 million.
A second scenario calls for a 1.5% tax hike from the current 11.099 mills to a proposed 11.265 mills. This would generate about $328,538 in revenue, requiring a drawdown of $568,907 from reserves. That would reduce the reserves to about $8 million by the end of 2021-22.
The third scenario calls for a 3% tax hike from 11.099 to 11.432 mills. This would generate about $657,076 in revenue, requiring a drawdown of $240,369 from reserves that would go from $8.5 million to $8.3 million.
The average home in the district is valued at about $270,000, Weber said. Based on that, the homeowner would pay about $36.15 more per year under the second scenario and $72.31 more per year under the third scenario.
If the district secures Act 1 exceptions, the percentage increase and millage rate could go higher.
