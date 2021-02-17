South Middleton board approves resolution to seek Act 1 exceptions

The South Middleton School Board passed a resolution Tuesday to seek Act 1 exceptions to help close a projected budget deficit of almost $898,000 for 2021-22.

The resolution clears the way for the district to seek exceptions that account for increased costs in special education and the district’s contribution to the state’s school employees’ retirement system.

“This opens the door for the possibility to tax above the index,” said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations.

If approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the exceptions would allow the district to levy a tax hike above its 3% maximum allowable increase under Act 1.

There is no guarantee the state agency will grant approval of either exception, board member Elizabeth Meikrantz said. The district has had mixed results with Act 1 exceptions in the past, she said.

Approving the resolution does not lock the board into levying the 3% allowable increase, Weber said. Acting on the resolution in February is just one of the steps in the process to seek exceptions, she said.

