South Middleton board approves proposed budget with 3% tax increase

Strine has recommended that the district restore the part-time reading support teacher position at Yellow Breeches and expand the job duties to include grades 6-8 and the part-time gifted support function.

He also recommended that Rice regain its full-time math support teacher and that Iron Forge and Yellow Breeches should each have a full-time math support teacher.

As for gifted support, the plan next year is to have a shared full-time teacher for Rice and Iron Forge, the part-time teacher at Yellow Breeches who also provides reading support and a part-time gifted support teacher at the high school.

The social studies department needs to hire a new teacher to cover the workload of a 2020 retiree and to split time teaching classes at Yellow Breeches and the high school, Strine said.

Social worker

Last week, Director of Student Services Alex Smith briefed the school board’s safety and security committee on the need for a social worker to help address a dip in secondary school attendance, a rise in anxiety among secondary school students and a five-fold increase in the overall number of students identified as being from transient homes.