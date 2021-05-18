South Middleton board approves proposed budget with 3% tax increase

South Middleton School Board Monday approved a proposed budget for 2021-22 that calls for a 3% increase in the real estate tax.
Board members agreed to advertise the $40.3 million fiscal plan that would raise the tax from its current 11.0966 mills to 11.4292 mills.
The average home in the district is valued at about $217,000, said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations. If the tax hike is implemented, the average homeowner would have to pay $72 more next year, she said.
The 3% increase is the maximum allowed under Act 1. The district tried but failed to obtain special exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to account for projected increases in retirement and special education costs, Weber said.
The tax hike would generate about $770,000 to help South Middleton balance its budget for next year without drawing money from its reserves.
Other factors that helped to balance the budget include a slight increase in the overall tax base, an upfront savings from a recent bond refinancing and some additional cuts in expenditures.
Building support
The $40.3 million budget includes about $330,000 to fund the salary and benefits of three new positions — a district social worker, an elementary gifted education teacher and a social studies teacher at Big Spring High School.
The three positions are part of a staffing plan to build up the layers of support offered to students and their families. Superintendent Matthew Strine briefed board members Monday on how the level of support has changed over time.
Before the onset of COVID-19, W.G. Rice and Iron Forge elementary schools each had a full-time reading support teacher. Yellow Breeches Middle School had a part-time reading support teacher for the sixth grade.
As for math support, Rice had a full-time teacher while Iron Forge had a part-time teacher and Yellow Breeches had no math support teacher at all.
Turning to gifted support, Rice and Iron Forge shared a full-time teacher while Yellow Breeches had two teachers providing part-time support. Boiling Springs High School had a part-time gifted support teacher.
This past school year, Yellow Breeches lost its part-time reading support teacher while Rice lost its full-time math support teacher. After the elementary gifted support teacher chose to return to the classroom, a librarian at Rice and the math support teacher at Iron Forge picked up the gifted support function at their schools.
As for the secondary grades, Yellow Breeches had a teacher who split time between gifted support and social studies while the high school had a teacher who split time between gifted support and teaching a world language.
Strine has recommended that the district restore the part-time reading support teacher position at Yellow Breeches and expand the job duties to include grades 6-8 and the part-time gifted support function.
He also recommended that Rice regain its full-time math support teacher and that Iron Forge and Yellow Breeches should each have a full-time math support teacher.
As for gifted support, the plan next year is to have a shared full-time teacher for Rice and Iron Forge, the part-time teacher at Yellow Breeches who also provides reading support and a part-time gifted support teacher at the high school.
The social studies department needs to hire a new teacher to cover the workload of a 2020 retiree and to split time teaching classes at Yellow Breeches and the high school, Strine said.
Social worker
Last week, Director of Student Services Alex Smith briefed the school board’s safety and security committee on the need for a social worker to help address a dip in secondary school attendance, a rise in anxiety among secondary school students and a five-fold increase in the overall number of students identified as being from transient homes.
The social worker position is a proposed line-item within the budget. If approved, the hope is to fill the position by the start of the new school year in late August.
The social worker would be “the glue” between the school, home and community, Smith said last week. “This person would be an expert in local resources to help establish community partnerships and help families connect to those partnerships.”
Aside from building partnerships external to the school district, the social worker would serve on the student assistance team of each school building and would be a member of a group tasked with developing a student attendance improvement plan, Smith said.
