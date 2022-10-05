South Middleton board approves $10 per day increase in substitute pay

South Middleton School Board Monday approved a $10 increase in the daily rate the district pays its substitute teachers.

Board members voted 8-0 to raise the rate from $105 to $115 effective Tuesday. Terry Draper was absent.

“We’re trying to do what we can to attract and retain substitutes,” Superintendent James Estep said. “Like everyone else, we’re struggling. We’re having the same set of difficulties. The national teacher shortage is rearing its head here.

“We don’t know if it will help,” he said. “We’re hoping that if people see that they can make more per day, they find us more attractive to get on our sub list.”

The shortage of substitute teachers is forcing South Middleton to use interventionists in English language arts and math to cover gaps in classroom coverage, Estep said. “This creates issues because the interventionists are not getting additional time with students.

“On the one hand, we’re grateful that we can plug them in because if we didn’t have them, we would have nothing covered,” he said. “The downside is the specific purpose of an interventionist is to provide extra small group instructional time to students who are struggling. That’s being lost with them doing coverage because of the lack of subs.”

To fund the interventionists, South Middleton is using money drawn from Title I and ESSERS funding, Estep said. Those teachers are supposed to give an additional 45 minutes of instruction per day to students who have fallen behind, he said.

To pay for substitutes, South Middleton has a certain amount of money built into its budget for 2022-23. “Because we can’t find subs, we’re not spending anything close to what we budgeted so we went in to look at what we can afford to increase the daily rate without causing that line-item to go over-budget,” Estep said. “That number was $10. It’s a budget neutral increase.

“We will reexamine it in January,” he said. “If we’re still on track to have money left, we may increase the daily rate again in February.”

In the past, school districts could rely on lists of substitute teachers to draw upon to fill gaps in coverage. That’s no longer the case.

“Many districts have already hired many people off their sub list for full-time openings,” Estep said. The shortage of substitute teachers has gotten worse with each passing year until now it’s generally across-the-board affecting all grades and subject areas, he said.