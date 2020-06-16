South Middleton board adopts budget with 2.6% tax increase

South Middleton School Board Monday adopted a final budget for 2020-2021 that includes a 2.6% real estate tax increase.
The board voted 6-3 in favor of a $38.3 million budget that would hike the tax rate by 0.2812 mills from the current 10.8182 mills to 11.0999 mills. The owner of an average home in the district can expect to pay $61 more in school taxes next year.
Denise MacIvor, Edyie Rob and Bethanne Sellers voted against the budget. Those voting in favor include board president Liz Knouse, vice president John Greenbaum and members William Hartman, Stacey Knavel, Elizabeth Meikrantz and Jonathan Still.
The entire board approved a resolution that would allow property owners more time this year to pay their school real estate tax bill during the 2% discount period.
The resolution extends the discount period by one month from the traditional cut-off date of Aug. 31 to Sept. 30. The face amount of the tax, with no discount or penalty imposed, would be due from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.
Under the resolution, a 10% penalty shall be imposed on school tax payments received after Nov. 30. All unpaid school taxes as of Dec. 31 will be turned over to the Cumberland County Tax Claims Bureau for collection.
The one-month extension on the discount period was prompted by the need to help local families going through hard times due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of a lump payment, taxpayers have the option to pay the school tax face amount in three equal installations due July 31, Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.
The time extensions on the discount and face periods only apply to the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which starts on July 1. That is the same date in which tax bills are printed and mailed out to property owners. The billing schedule reverts back to its original configuration starting in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
In other action, the board:
• Recognized the contributions of nine retirees including school counselor Scott McQuaig, elementary school teachers Tammy Snyder and Susan Stahl, elementary music teacher DeLeigh Wilson, custodian Elaine Penner, computer technician William Stahl and paraprofessionals Alice Chamberlain, Amy Hartman and Eunice Weaver.
• Approved the purchase of textbooks and digital license bundles for the family/consumer science curriculum at a cost of $17,028.
• Hired Michelle G. Shipman as a full-time building secretary for Iron Forge Elementary School at a starting salary of $16 an hour. Her start date has yet to be determined.
• Agreed to pay Brooke Clugh $500 for her work as a video assistant for the 2020 graduation.
• Appointed the York law firm of Stock & Leader as the solicitor for the school district. Attorney Gareth Pohawka is the principal legal counselor for South Middleton.
• Appointed Chelsea Hranica as board treasurer for 2020-2021.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
