South Middleton board adopts budget with 2.6% tax increase

South Middleton School Board Monday adopted a final budget for 2020-2021 that includes a 2.6% real estate tax increase.

The board voted 6-3 in favor of a $38.3 million budget that would hike the tax rate by 0.2812 mills from the current 10.8182 mills to 11.0999 mills. The owner of an average home in the district can expect to pay $61 more in school taxes next year.

Denise MacIvor, Edyie Rob and Bethanne Sellers voted against the budget. Those voting in favor include board president Liz Knouse, vice president John Greenbaum and members William Hartman, Stacey Knavel, Elizabeth Meikrantz and Jonathan Still.

The entire board approved a resolution that would allow property owners more time this year to pay their school real estate tax bill during the 2% discount period.

The resolution extends the discount period by one month from the traditional cut-off date of Aug. 31 to Sept. 30. The face amount of the tax, with no discount or penalty imposed, would be due from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

Under the resolution, a 10% penalty shall be imposed on school tax payments received after Nov. 30. All unpaid school taxes as of Dec. 31 will be turned over to the Cumberland County Tax Claims Bureau for collection.