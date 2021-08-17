South Middleton approves Strine separation, contract for interim superintendent

South Middleton’s school board voted Monday evening to approve a severance and release-of-contract agreement with Superintendent Dr. Matthew Strine, and also approved an employment contract with James Estep, who will take over as interim superintendent after Strine departs Aug. 30.

The votes come after the district announced this past Friday that it had reached an agreement for Strine to depart, a move that follows weeks of controversy over Strine’s plagiarizing part of a commencement speech.

The only dissenting vote Monday was by board member Denise MacIvor, who voted against Strine’s separation deal.

“While I fully support Dr. Strine’s separation from South Middleton School District, based on the terms of this severance and release agreement, my vote will be ‘no,’” MacIvor said, but did not elaborate further.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board President Liz Knouse said last week that the district would not release details of Strine’s severance, citing a “confidential personnel matter.”

Strine, a Shippensburg-area native, was hired in 2018 to lead the district under a five-year contract scheduled to run through June 30, 2023, at an initial salary of $146,000 for 2018-19.