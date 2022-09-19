South Middleton appoints new board member with construction experience as it addresses facility issues

South Middleton School Board on Monday night appointed James Decker to replace Bethanne Sellers on its school board after she resigned on Sept. 6.

A father of two, Decker has more than 26 years of experience in design engineering and project management experience in HVAC and plumbing construction - a background that appealed to a number of board members as the district looks at facility issues at its buildings.

The appointment comes a week after the district's facilities committee received a condition assessment report from the McClure Company regarding millions of dollars worth of critical projects needed to replace key mechanical and plumbing systems at three of the district's four buildings.

