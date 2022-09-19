 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Middleton appoints new board member with construction experience as it addresses facility issues

  • Updated
  • 0
Yellow Breeches Middle School

Pictured is Yellow Breeches Middle School in South Middleton School District.

 Joseph Cress, The Sentinel

South Middleton School Board on Monday night appointed James Decker to replace Bethanne Sellers on its school board after she resigned on Sept. 6.

A father of two, Decker has more than 26 years of experience in design engineering and project management experience in HVAC and plumbing construction - a background that appealed to a number of board members as the district looks at facility issues at its buildings.

The appointment comes a week after the district's facilities committee received a condition assessment report from the McClure Company regarding millions of dollars worth of critical projects needed to replace key mechanical and plumbing systems at three of the district's four buildings.

For more on the appointment and on the board's reaction to the assessment, check back to Cumberlink on Tuesday and check out the print edition of The Sentinel on Wednesday.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News