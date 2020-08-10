Some schools across the nation mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., chairman of the House Education committee, called on the federal government to help districts improve their systems, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling ventilation an important part of coronavirus spread at schools.

“Ventilation is key and you don’t fix that for free,” Scott said.

There is no evidence that the disease can spread through ventilation systems from one classroom to the next, according to Dr. Edward Nardell, a Harvard Medical School professor who specializes in airborne diseases. The danger said, is from ineffective systems that don’t remove floating viruses and let them linger in classrooms after they are expelled in an infected person’s breath, sneeze or cough, Nardell said.

“Most schools are designed for comfort, not for infection control. So there is a danger that if you put 20 kids in a room, that if one of them has asymptomatic COVID and is infectious, you now have 19 more kids who are exposed,” Nardell said. Healthy children almost always recover from COVID, if they become ill at all, but they can pass the disease to teachers, parents and other adults.