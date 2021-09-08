Some defiance as statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools takes effect

Saying it wanted the mandate overturned, the Central York School Board said it would give a “grace period" for students to come into compliance, even though the statewide order that went into effect Tuesday included no such provision.

The Central York board also noted that parents could apply for a medical exemption to the mandate, declaring, “The governor chose to impose this language and he should be held to it — and that includes the exemptions.”

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, a Republican, instructed police that they shouldn’t issue criminal citations related to the masking order, nor would his office prosecute violations, based on his office’s legal analysis of the state order.

“At no point should these instructions be interpreted in any fashion as detracting from the seriousness of COVID-19” or “downplaying the personal responsibility that we share towards each other in our community,” he wrote in a memo. He added that harassment, threats or violence “will not be tolerated at any time.”

The masking order says school officials who do not enforce it could face criminal sanctions and could lose immunity from civil lawsuits. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Wolf administration would try to force the issue.