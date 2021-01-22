Some Carlisle area students and residents call on school district to switch back to fully remote instruction

“During Tier Two, a lot of students were struggling based on how much work was given,” Starling said. “We would have students who would go home defeated on the weekends because they were not able to complete all their assignments. What is important is having those personal interactions. In the Tier One model, they [the students] got to see their teacher and friends from both A and B group.”

Not only does Tier One allow for face-time, it gives struggling families the consistent schedule they need to arrange for child care, Starling said. Then there’s the pattern of the spread.

Like his sister and brother, Aiden Checkett, a 2018 graduate, attended Carlisle area schools. He was among the couple hundred residents who signed a petition asking the administration to switch the district back to Tier One.

While COVID case numbers are declining in Carlisle and Cumberland County over the past week, the data on the positivity rate is “way too disconcerting” for the district to switch over to Tier Two, Aiden Checkett said. “From what my younger siblings are telling me, there are a number of students walking around with masks under their nose. It’s just impossible to get thousands of kids to wear their masks properly.”