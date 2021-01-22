Some Carlisle area students and residents call on school district to switch back to fully remote instruction

Citing health and safety concerns, some students, alumni and parents have called on the Carlisle Area School District to switch back to a Tier One fully remote model of instruction.
Several speakers attended a virtual school board meeting Thursday during which they spoke out against the district's recent move from Tier One to the Tier Two hybrid model.
Under Tier Two, students attend school for in-person instruction two days a week and receive online lessons at home three days a week.
School board members made no commitments to switch back, preferring instead to defer the decision on what tier to operate in to Superintendent Christina Spielbauer and her team.
Based on the public input, board president Paula Bussard compiled a list of concerns to forward to administrators.
Carlisle started its school year in the hybrid model before switching over to Tier One in early December in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the district and Cumberland County. The district returned to the Tier Two hybrid model Tuesday.
“It’s just not a safe environment,” said Josetta Checkett, a senior at Carlisle High School. “I can understand the desire to go back to Tier Two if social distancing protocols were being followed, but they’re not being followed. It’s not because students and staff are ignoring the guidelines. The guidelines don’t allow for proper social distancing.”
For social distancing to work, students who spoke Thursday said the district needed to reduce in-person class sizes. One strategy was to divide the student body into two groups that alternate their in-person instruction days.
Yet even with half the students in school each day, they said the physical layout of the building presents a challenge to the goal of keeping people six feet apart.
While some of her classes are small enough for students to maintain a safe distance, others have a dozen or more students, which make social distancing difficult, Checkett said. Then there is the transition between classes.
“As classes let out, all the students come into the hallway at once,” she told board members. “In areas of the McGowan [building] hallway, we are practically shoulder-to-shoulder. They try to remedy this by releasing even numbered classrooms first and then odd numbered classrooms, but that has not made any difference.”
There is also a problem with the lunch period. Checkett said she eats her meals while sitting on the bleachers of the gymnasium.
“With only half the students, they still have us sitting three feet apart,” Checkett said. “Factor in the fact that people are taking off their masks to eat, it makes for a very unsafe environment. We should not be in Tier Two until the numbers [of COVID cases] have gone down significantly.”
Her younger brother, Bram Checkett, is an eighth-grader.
“Although social distancing in class is usually good, in the hallways, there is a lot of crowding together," he said. "That’s not the fault of the teachers or anyone else enforcing it, there are so many students even with it split into Group A and Group B.”
Terry Myers of North Middleton Township has a grandson who attends Carlisle High School. She said he has spoken about the crowded hallways and about sitting no further than three feet apart from other students at lunch time.
Building layout aside, teacher availability is less consistent under the Tier Two model compared to Tier One, Bram Checkett said. “Three days a week, you are working on your own. You are relying on email. It might take a while to get a response [from a teacher]. Not always, but it can cause problems.”
Under Tier One, online classes are taught four days a week using the Zoom platform. Advocates for the switch say this approach is better because students can see and interact more often with their teacher and classmates.
Madeline Starling is a 2018 Carlisle High School graduate who works with local elementary school students enrolled in a program to help struggling families. She said she has practical experience mentoring children under both instructional models.
“During Tier Two, a lot of students were struggling based on how much work was given,” Starling said. “We would have students who would go home defeated on the weekends because they were not able to complete all their assignments. What is important is having those personal interactions. In the Tier One model, they [the students] got to see their teacher and friends from both A and B group.”
Not only does Tier One allow for face-time, it gives struggling families the consistent schedule they need to arrange for child care, Starling said. Then there’s the pattern of the spread.
Like his sister and brother, Aiden Checkett, a 2018 graduate, attended Carlisle area schools. He was among the couple hundred residents who signed a petition asking the administration to switch the district back to Tier One.
While COVID case numbers are declining in Carlisle and Cumberland County over the past week, the data on the positivity rate is “way too disconcerting” for the district to switch over to Tier Two, Aiden Checkett said. “From what my younger siblings are telling me, there are a number of students walking around with masks under their nose. It’s just impossible to get thousands of kids to wear their masks properly.”
By moving to Tier Two, the district is having students come into the buildings and risk exposure to COVID-19, he said. This could endanger at-risk relatives including parents and grandparents.
Local residents Terry Myers and Christina Hagood said the district should pull back to Tier One to allow more time for staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Hagood mentioned a media report that it took Pennsylvania eight months to reach 10,000 dead due to COVID-19 but only eight weeks to reach the second 10,000 dead. The short amount of time to wait for vaccines to work is nothing compared to the trauma that would be placed on the school community if someone close to a school succumbs to the pandemic, Hagood said.
