Snowy school day: South Middleton superintendent explains thinking behind no snow day last week

“A lot of school districts changed their schedule and start date at the beginning of the year,” Strine said. “But, by changing the schedule, we’re still trying to get out of school around the same time.”

In South Middleton, the move from starting in late August to early September pushed the last day of school and the graduation date from June 4 to June 11, 2021.

At the same time, South Middleton had to comply with the state mandate of providing 900 hours of instruction for elementary school students and 990 hours of instruction for secondary school students. This equates to about 180 days of instruction per academic year. As a result, changes had to be made that depart from the norm.

“We cut out the make-up days because we felt remote learning could take the place of snow days,” Strine said. The schedule is so tight that any snow make-up days would have to be added to the end of the academic year, he said.

Under that scenario, June 11 could have become June 14 if Strine would have declared last Wednesday (Dec.16) a snow day and canceled instruction. That kind of change could have caused problems for high school seniors and their post-graduation plans.