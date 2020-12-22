Snowy school day: South Middleton superintendent explains thinking behind no snow day last week

Last week’s snowfall brought with it a flurry of emails highlighting a no-win situation for Matthew Strine, superintendent of South Middleton School District.
Like other superintendents throughout Cumberland County, he decided not to cancel instruction due to the inclement weather, but instead required students to attend remote lessons at home over a laptop computer or device.
That decision didn’t sit well with some parents and families who sent emails to Strine complaining about the lack of a snow day even though South Middleton was already in Tier One fully remote when the nor’easter came through.
In a typical year, a major snow event would prompt superintendents to cancel school entirely and let students and teachers hunker down at home. But this is the year of COVID-19 and nothing is typical.
The outbreak in early March forced the closure of schools across Pennsylvania. During the shutdown, districts pivoted from in-person classroom instruction to some form of remote instruction.
Lessons learned from last spring factored into the planning over the summer as districts complied with the state mandate to prepare a health and safety plan that included options that allow for instruction.
The need to adjust to the pandemic added to the usual stress that goes with reopening schools. This prompted a change from the typical pattern of resuming classes before Labor Day.
“A lot of school districts changed their schedule and start date at the beginning of the year,” Strine said. “But, by changing the schedule, we’re still trying to get out of school around the same time.”
In South Middleton, the move from starting in late August to early September pushed the last day of school and the graduation date from June 4 to June 11, 2021.
At the same time, South Middleton had to comply with the state mandate of providing 900 hours of instruction for elementary school students and 990 hours of instruction for secondary school students. This equates to about 180 days of instruction per academic year. As a result, changes had to be made that depart from the norm.
“We cut out the make-up days because we felt remote learning could take the place of snow days,” Strine said. The schedule is so tight that any snow make-up days would have to be added to the end of the academic year, he said.
Under that scenario, June 11 could have become June 14 if Strine would have declared last Wednesday (Dec.16) a snow day and canceled instruction. That kind of change could have caused problems for high school seniors and their post-graduation plans.
“It’s a no-win situation,” Strine said. “We want kids to have time with their families and do all the fun things we did as kids [on snow days], but another group of people want to be out of school and onto the next level of life — be it work, college or the military.”
For South Middleton to keep its schedule, it eliminated the practice of canceling school due to inclement weather. Aside from no “snow days,” 2020-21 will also see no delayed starts due to weather. If road conditions are iffy, South Middleton will require students to start their day at the usual time, though remotely.
“I’m looking at my email now and there are a lot of people with varied opinions on that [policy],” Strine said during a phone interview late last week. “There is a balance with every decision you make. In this day and age, that balance is split hard down the middle. Half the people really liked my decision. Half the people didn’t like that decision. That’s where every superintendent is right now.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.