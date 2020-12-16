Snow Day? No Way: Remote learning will press forward for Midstate schools during Wednesday's nor'easter

In a typical year, school would be canceled and students and teachers could hunker down at home during a snowstorm without having to report to classes.
But this is the year when COVID-19 disrupted everything once thought of as typical, forcing people to cope with a work-around in response to the pandemic.
School districts across Cumberland County will turn to remote instruction Wednesday as a nor’easter threatens to dump a foot or more of snow on southcentral Pennsylvania.
For districts like South Middleton and Carlisle already on full remote due to rising COVID cases, it will be just another day for students to take online lessons.
For districts like Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg in the hybrid model this week, classwork would pivot from face-to-face to remote instruction for at least a day or two as the storm moves through and the Midstate digs out of the first significant snowfall of the season.
CV announced Tuesday that all classes in the district would be in a remote learning model Wednesday and will update Thursday's plan once the storm hits.
Mechancisburg
Mechanicsburg Area School District posted a quick reference guide on how it will handle any unplanned daily schedule changes resulting from weather in 2020-21.
“The district practice of cancelling school because of inclement weather will not take place this school year,” the guide says. “If inclement weather occurs on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, the district will switch from our hybrid mode of instruction to a remote mode of instruction. If inclement weather occurs on a Wednesday, remote instruction will occur in the same way we have done since the start of the school year.”
Mechanicsburg announced to parents Tuesday night that it would move all classes to full remote learning for Thursday and Friday this week — Wednesday is already a remote day for all middle school and high school students. The district will remain in a full-remote learning model through Jan. 8, which it had announced last week.
In the past, Mechanicsburg would delay the start of a school day by one to two hours because of poor road conditions. Delayed starts will not happen this school year. Instead, if road conditions are hazardous the morning of a face-to-face day, the district will switch from hybrid instruction to remote.
Carlisle schools set to transition to fully remote instruction until Jan. 18 due to rising COVID cases
Carlisle
This year, Carlisle Area School District has a similar policy and procedure for snow days and delayed starts, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. At one point, Carlisle was in the hybrid mode of instruction where students were divided into two groups that alternated between two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of remote instruction.
A rise in COVID-19 cases prompted Carlisle to switch recently to Tier One fully remote instruction. Since that mode will be in place this week, as the storm rolls through, students and teachers can expect days of online instruction.
Even before the pandemic, Carlisle had the ability to use Flexible Instructional Days as an alternate approach to delivering instruction if circumstances prevent instruction in the customary manner.
Previously, the Pennsylvania Department of Education had given Carlisle approval to use up to five FIDs during each school year, Spielbauer said. Aside from the FIDs, the district has scheduled Jan. 18 and Feb. 15 as snow make-up days to use if need be.
However, since Carlisle is already in Tier One, there will be no need for a snow make-up day to account for Wednesday because students can attend school via remote learning, Spielbauer said.
Like every district, Carlisle is holding out hope that conditions involving the pandemic would improve to the point where a return to full face-to-face instruction is possible. Carlisle calls this mode of instruction Tier Three in the plan it developed in response to COVID-19.
“If the district was in a Tier Three model and there is a major weather event, we would provide staff and family guidance on the learning mode for that day,” Spielbauer said. “In all likelihood, we would continue learning virtually.”
Big Spring
Big Spring School District was approved for five Flexible Instructional Days this year, Superintendent Richard Fry said. Because of that, the district did not have to schedule make-up days in the school calendar, he said.
Like Carlisle, Big Spring is already in Tier One fully remote so online instruction will continue during this week's storm and the district would not have to use an FID to account for Wednesday, Fry said. As he sees it, FIDs would only apply if the district returns to the Tier Two hybrid model or Tier Three face-to-face instruction.
“Usually, we put in five snow make-up days into the calendar,” Fry said. “There have been years where we did not utilize the five, but there have also been years where we have gone beyond five.”
While Carlisle had prior experience applying for and receiving state approval for FIDs, this past year was the first time Big Spring submitted an application to the Department of Education, Fry said. “We wanted to see how the districts around us dealt with FIDs. We got some advice from those that have done it in the area. We knew we wanted to build some flexibility into our calendar and FIDs helped us to do that.”
Like Carlisle and Mechanicsburg, Big Spring will not have delayed starts this year, Fry said. “Regardless of the tier, if the weather is iffy, we’re just going to move to Tier One fully remote for the day. This school year’s calendar is so condensed anyway, we want to make sure we take advantage of our instruction time.”
South Middleton
Like Carlisle and Big Spring, South Middleton School District was already in Tier One fully remote heading into this week's snowstorm.
“As a result, it will just be another remote learning day, much to the dismay of many children,” school board president Liz Knouse said.
