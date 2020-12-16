Snow Day? No Way: Remote learning will press forward for Midstate schools during Wednesday's nor'easter

Big Spring

Big Spring School District was approved for five Flexible Instructional Days this year, Superintendent Richard Fry said. Because of that, the district did not have to schedule make-up days in the school calendar, he said.

Like Carlisle, Big Spring is already in Tier One fully remote so online instruction will continue during this week's storm and the district would not have to use an FID to account for Wednesday, Fry said. As he sees it, FIDs would only apply if the district returns to the Tier Two hybrid model or Tier Three face-to-face instruction.

“Usually, we put in five snow make-up days into the calendar,” Fry said. “There have been years where we did not utilize the five, but there have also been years where we have gone beyond five.”

While Carlisle had prior experience applying for and receiving state approval for FIDs, this past year was the first time Big Spring submitted an application to the Department of Education, Fry said. “We wanted to see how the districts around us dealt with FIDs. We got some advice from those that have done it in the area. We knew we wanted to build some flexibility into our calendar and FIDs helped us to do that.”