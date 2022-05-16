Smoke from welding unit forces evacuation of Boiling Springs High School Monday

No one was injured after heat burned a filter in a welding unit causing smoke to fill the metal shop of Boiling Springs High School around 12:45 p.m. Monday, Superintendent James Estep said.
The smoke triggered the alarm system that prompted a buildingwide evacuation into the parking lot, Estep said. Students were allowed back inside about 12 minutes later after the local fire company responded, he said.
While most students returned to their classrooms, those in the shop wing at the time of the incident were diverted to the auditorium while volunteer firefighters worked with building maintenance staff to use fans and the building systems to remove the smoke from the building, Estep said. Emails were sent out to parents informing them of the incident, he said.
