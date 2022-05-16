Smoke from a welding unit forces evacuation of Boiling Springs High School Monday

No one was injured after heat burned a filter in a welding unit causing a large volume of smoke to fill the metal shop of Boiling Springs High School around 12:45 p.m. Monday, Superintendent James Estep said.
The smoke triggered the alarm system that prompted a building-wide evacuation of students, staff and faculty members into the parking lot, Estep said. He added the students were allowed back inside about 12 minutes later after the local fire company responded to the scene.
While most students returned to their period classrooms, those in the shop wing at the time of the incident were diverted to the auditorium while volunteer firefighters worked with building maintenance staff to use fans and the building systems to remove the smoke from the building, Estep said. He added that emails were sent out to parents informing them of the incident.
