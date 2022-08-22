'Sizable' cost overrun likely in Carlisle High School turf field project

A third and potentially expensive change order is in the offing for the synthetic turf field under construction on the Carlisle High School campus.

“We don’t know the [dollar] amount yet, but it’s probably going to be fairly sizable,” school board member Gerald Eby said during a meeting Thursday. He was giving a report on behalf of the facilities committee.

This third change order is tied to the removal of subsurface rock deposits, Director of Facilities Karisa Lehman said during a phone interview Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, rock had been excavated down to the level necessary to apply the fill and base layers under the synthetic turf, which is scheduled to arrive at the work site this week, Lehman said.

She was waiting on the final cost figure for the excavation work from the contractor. She had no estimate on the volume of rock removed from the work site.

The school board in December approved a $3.19 million project that includes the development of the multipurpose turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school stadium. The project is being described as the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the campus with Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

Prior to the start of the project, the grass field across Bellaire Drive from the stadium was used as a practice field by the varsity football team. The replacement synthetic field would be used by the soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams, as well as the marching band, cheerleaders and physical education classes.

Before the work began, a geotechnical study of the grass field confirmed the existence of subsurface rock deposits, Lehman said. But there was no way to determine exactly how much rock needed to be removed until excavation got underway, she said.

In the spring, school board members approved an $89,515 change order for rock removal submitted by the Heim Co. That expense was connected to work to bury electrical, fiber optic and telephone lines along Bellaire Drive. That first change order virtually depleted the $100,000 contingency fund the district had set aside for the turf field project.

School board members Thursday voted 6-0 to approve a $22,600 change order to increase the height of the fence enclosing the field from four feet to seven feet. Anne Lauritzen, Linda Manning and David R. Miller were absent from the meeting.

Board member Rick Coplen supported the second change order. “It makes perfect sense,” he said. “It provides better security for the field but also safety for the students.” Coplen said many high school and middle school students would be tempted to jump over a four-foot fence, increasing the risk of injury.

A manufacturer’s delay in the delivery of the turf will hold up the installation. It could be mid-September before the field is ready to host athletic teams, Lehman said Friday. The scoreboard and outdoor lighting could be installed by early September.

Meanwhile, work is underway to make other arrangements for teams to play and practice. Lehman is working with Michael Black, director of secondary operations, and George Null, the athletic director, on how to communicate updates to affected families through the coaching staff.