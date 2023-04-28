Could artificial intelligence mean the death of writing or a breakthrough in modern learning?

It’s a variation of a question that seems to be sweeping across the United States as the technology works its way into the classroom.

A Feb. 23 article by the Associated Press said some educators are blocking AI programs while others seem to welcome them with open arms.

With the recent development of programs like ChatGPT, an AI-based writing program capable of producing full essays and responses based off prompts, Cumberland County schools are weighing AI’s potential impacts on teaching and cheating.

Teaching tool

Stephanie Douglas, Carlisle Area School District’s director of digital learning, compared the development of AI with the invention of Google.

“I remember years ago when they [were] concerned with Google, and oh my goodness, students are going to look up test answers on Google when a war took place or different historical events,” she said. “Google didn’t go away yet — I doubt it’s going away — so we have to learn to navigate the resources students have now and will always have in their future.”

Cumberland Valley Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Mark Blanchard said AI programs like ChatGPT can be used to help tutor students, reinforce what they’ve learned in the classroom, or fill in communication gaps.

It can also take material that might be difficult for a student to understand and modify it to a lower reading level because reading levels are scientifically defined.

“If the outcome that I’m looking for is I need to measure a student’s ability to read at a 10th grade level, then I have to use this text,” Blanchard said. “But if in this particular assignment, that’s not my big concern, my big concern is do they understand the themes of this, can I use something like artificial intelligence to translate that to maybe a sixth-grade level and to use that in a remediation or tutoring exercise? ... Can I attain that goal by giving you a sixth-grade version of this, then why not? Why would we not do that?”

Big Spring High School English teacher Angela Schneider said programs like ChatGPT can help students struggling with a paper to gather their thoughts by entering pieces of information and editing what the program produces into a grade-worthy submission.

While ChatGPT was released recently, Douglas said students have used other AI programs for years, including one called Photomath, which walks students through how to solve a problem based off of a photo of the problem they submit.

“To the point of the benefits of AI, if a student is stuck in an independent way trying to figure out a math problem that’s tough, then why not use such technology to walk students through the process,” she said.

At Carlisle, AI also plays a role in the district’s Center for Careers and Technology.

Albert Parrillo, the center’s director, said AI is incorporated at the middle and high school levels to help teach students about robots and programming. This can help prepare them for the workforce, since the technology is used in a variety of professions, including in the military and the medical field.

“I think following from our professional organizations, down to our local [and] regional into our districts, and then conveying that message, I think that’s the pattern we’re following,” Parrillo said.

Beyond students, AI could also benefit teachers who can ask a program like ChatGPT for 25 different essay prompts on a specific topic to prevent students from copying each other.

Cheating aid

One of the big concerns about the use of AI is the role it could play to help students cheat on their work.

Blanchard said he saw an example of a teacher catching a student submitting AI-generated writing for the first time in early January.

“[The teacher] read the essay and he’s like, ‘There’s no way that that kid is using those words,’” he said.

That teacher called the student up to his desk to ask what one of the words meant and Blanchard said the student couldn’t define that word and later admitted to using ChatGPT.

Schneider said she believes one of her students used AI to produce a response to a question about the novel they were reading because that piece didn’t match other writing samples the student had submitted.

However when she plugged the response into AI tracking websites, they couldn’t determine whether it was produced by a human or a computer.

Schneider said her concern with the use of AI is its ability to prevent students from thinking for themselves.

“One of my goals as a teacher, and ours as a district, is to teach students how to become critical thinkers, and ultimately this technology has a potential to make this happen,” she said. “It is important to convince students that their ideas can be just as valid and well-written, and that effort pays off.”

At the high school level especially, the technology can also come into play with GPA and class rank.

Blanchard said students can have an “unhealthy obsession” with both that can lead them to load their schedule with weighted courses.

“Time is a crunch and so it becomes very easy to take shortcuts, and so what I would say is something like artificial intelligence is just another shortcut that has been given to students who feel this pressure to perform in unhealthy ways,” he said.

While AI tracking websites exist to help differentiate computer versus human generated content, officials seem to agree that teachers knowing their students and recognizing the work they’re capable of producing is one of the best ways of determining what’s been artificially written.

Schneider said she could see AI prompting teachers to require more writing assignments without the use of an electronic device, so students would be submitting work with their own handwriting.

“I would say it is important not to give it more value than it’s worth,” she said. “There is a psychological behavior called reactance, meaning we often want to do things we’re told not to do. I believe this could be the case if we are constantly telling students not to use it. It might be more helpful to teach students the benefits and drawbacks of such a tool and have them use it responsibly. We certainly cannot stop technology from growing and changing.”