“High schools are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enhance teaching methods, provide personalized instruction and prepare students for a future where AI is increasingly prevalent.”

If that sounds like something AI might say about itself, that’s because it did; the sentence was generated through a program called ChatGPT with the prompt, “Write one sentence about the use of artificial intelligence in high schools for a newspaper.”

ChatGPT is one of many writing-related AI programs and is designed to follow an instruction in a prompt and generate a response. A Feb. 23 Associated Press article said the free program launched in November, and other companies have since been in a hurry to release their own chatbots powered by AI.

Similar programs include Ryter and Jasper, two AI writing assistants, and DALE-E 2 and NightCafé, which generate AI art.

With new AI programming unfolding seemingly by the day, questions can be raised about the effect of this technology on local schools and how districts approach its use.

AI development

For Mark Blanchard, Cumberland Valley School District’s assistant superintendent for secondary education, an examination of the impact and use of AI in schools begins with a definition of the technology.

“Artificial intelligence is a very broad term,” he said. “When we’re texting and our spelling is corrected, that’s artificial intelligence. Calculators are artificial intelligence. So we’ve been using those tools in school for a long time.”

Michael Gogoj, assistant superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District, said Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant are all commonly used forms of AI. The district also uses a program called Classroom Diagnostic Tools, or CDTs, that comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and helps make decisions about answers students give as they complete questions to help direct learning pathways, he said.

“Students use computers and iPads across the district as applied to research, they are looking up math problems online and interacting with various apps and programs,” he said. “They’re conducting virtual science labs. That list goes on.”

Blanchard said there was a “giant leap” last fall in AI technology with the introduction of ChatGPT.

Programs like ChatGPT are capable of answering prompts like “write a cover letter for a plumber” or “write a five paragraph essay on symbolism in ‘Animal Farm.’”

As one of the core activities used in schools is writing, a student’s ability to artificially produce responses prompted questions about how to measure learning, Blanchard said.

“The thing that really caused it to be of major concern, is that what it was producing was good,” he said. “It wasn’t just mechanically producing something, but it was producing something that had some style. It had some character to it, it would reference things.”

Additionally the material produced by programs like ChatGPT doesn’t register as plagiarism when checked with plagiarism detection tools like Turnitin because the work is original; the sentences formulated by ChatGPT don’t exist anywhere else.

In fact, if a class of 20 students is assigned to write an essay on the same topic and enter the exact same prompt into ChatGPT, Blanchard said the program would produce 20 unique papers.

“As it relates to cheating, it’s not plagiarism,” Blanchard said. “So what do we call it? How do we think about it? If it’s not plagiarism, what is it?”

District approaches

It’s questions like this that led Cumberland Valley School District to pull together a committee to examine the use of AI and address some of the potential concerns associated with technology.

The committee was organized in December and consists of about seven teachers and administrators including Blanchard. He said meetings have been held biweekly.

Blanchard said Cumberland Valley initially blocked some AI programs on student laptops just to see what would happen and asked teachers to explain if or why it should be unblocked. Several shared potential uses for the technology.

“To just say that a blanket ban is what should happen is probably a checkers response, and what we’re trying to do is to teach our kids how to play chess, to think more deeply about these things,” he said.

The district also offered a session about AI during a professional development day in March to provide information to teachers about what AI is and how to use it.

Blanchard said the committee will continue to determine how the technology relates to student work, looking at areas like discipline and what teachers are trying to measure through assignments.

“I think that our goal would be to have something by the end of the year that we can very clearly articulate as we transition into next school year,” he said.

As the technology continues to morph and develop, much remains unknown about its future.

“The concern right now for all of us is we don’t know what we don’t know,” Big Spring Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nicole Donato said. “We need to be informed better to make decisions in the best interest of our students. We will continue to read about AI in writing as well as test it ourselves to see its capabilities and the benefits it could bring to students.”

She said the district doesn’t have any policies in place for the use of AI, nor does it intend to establish AI-specific policies.

Instead, department heads and administrators have read information and discussed pros and cons of the technology.

Donato said she also talked with the district’s technology administrator to determine the potential uses of AI technologies as teaching tools.

Carlisle is taking a similar approach.

“We have not yet formed a committee specifically for this purpose, but we do have internal groups that are discussing it,” Gogoj said. “So we have administrative groups that discuss it amongst our departments, leaders [and] principals at the secondary level and then those department leaders and principals have had discussions with their respective departments.”

He said the district doesn’t have any specific policies regarding the use of AI, but falls back to its academic integrity policies outlined in the student handbook.

School officials have also read updated articles on the topic as the technology develops.

“We really do believe that there’s positive potential when these are used appropriately and effectively,” Gogoj said. “So our philosophy is either way, it’s here to stay. We want to maximize the good and learn how to make the most of those positive components, and at the same time we recognize that there can be some inquiries and drawbacks that we need to mitigate.”