Shippensburg University to open Aug. 17, conclude semester in November

Shippensburg University President Laurie Carter announced Monday that the school's fall semester for undergraduates will begin on Aug. 17 and conclude in-person instruction at the end of November, with virtual exams to take place the first week of December.
Carter explained that the university is offering a model of instruction with the majority of the coursework handled in-person, with support of remote-learning components. The university will also open its residence halls and dining halls, though plans could change depending on what is required by the state Department of Health, Department of Education and PASSHE.
Graduate courses will be delivered remotely, though in-person laboratory needs and other mitigating factors will be considered, according to the university.
"We continue to work as a community to develop and modify this process, which is guided by data and policies from national and state health experts," Carter said in a letter to students Monday. "In the coming weeks, we will communicate to employees and students the process for returning to campus."
Carter explained there are still details to work out, but the university is updating its website, fall2020.shipnews.org, to help students understand what to expect in the fall.
As part of the university's plan so far, all students, faculty and staff are expected to wear face coverings while on campus. The university said it will provide personal protective equipment to members of the campus community, as well as install additional sanitizing stations and signage regarding social distancing.
The university will also work on strategies for testing, contact tracing, quarantines and isolation, which will include designating quarantine housing in case of infection.
The campus community is also expected to sign a pledge to abide by new campus standards to minimize exposure and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Those on campus will also abide by "revised traffic patterns" on campus to help with social distancing, and participate in staggered scheduling to allow for manageable traffic in dining services.
In addition to dining services, computer labs, laundry rooms, classrooms and other venues will be reconfigured to respect social distancing.
The university has future goals in mind should full operations be allowed when COVID-19 cases are contained or public health orders allow for events and gatherings at any scale. The university said it will encourage hygiene measures and personal monitoring of symptoms, issue possible case-by-case needs for face coverings and other protective equipment, allow for large events and domestic/international travel and provide all services with professional staff working on campus with few restrictions.
