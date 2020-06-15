Shippensburg University to open Aug. 17, conclude semester in November

As part of the university's plan so far, all students, faculty and staff are expected to wear face coverings while on campus. The university said it will provide personal protective equipment to members of the campus community, as well as install additional sanitizing stations and signage regarding social distancing.

The university will also work on strategies for testing, contact tracing, quarantines and isolation, which will include designating quarantine housing in case of infection.

The campus community is also expected to sign a pledge to abide by new campus standards to minimize exposure and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Those on campus will also abide by "revised traffic patterns" on campus to help with social distancing, and participate in staggered scheduling to allow for manageable traffic in dining services.

In addition to dining services, computer labs, laundry rooms, classrooms and other venues will be reconfigured to respect social distancing.