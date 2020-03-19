Shippensburg University: 2 students returning from spring break tested positive for COVID-19

Shippensburg University President Laurie Carter announced Thursday in a post online that two university students have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from spring break in Europe.

Carter said the two students had returned from their trip and were stopped at the airport in the United States. They tested positive for COVID-19 and the two were hospitalized.

Carter said the students remain out-of-state in quarantine and under medical supervision, but she said the two are in good spirits.

Carter said the students, who were last on campus on March 3 and 4, contracted the virus during their travels and had not returned to Pennsylvania before they were stopped.

"But their situation reminds us how important it is for everyone to abide by social distancing and community spread mitigation practices," Carter said in the post. "It is vital for your health and the health of our country."

The university said it is unaware of any other members of the SU community who have tested positive for COVID-19, but it will communicate new confirmed cases should any arise.

