Shippensburg University prepares for return of students with updated COVID mitigation protocols for vaccinated students and faculty
Shippensburg University 2

Shippensburg Univerity.

Shippensburg University Thursday announced updated mitigation protocols and the lifting of most COVID restrictions when students return for the fall semester.

Students are scheduled to begin moving in Aug. 19-22 for the fall semester, with classes beginning Aug. 23.

University officials said they have eliminated masking and social distancing mandates for vaccinated individuals and will return to in-person instruction, fans at athletics events, and gatherings for the hundreds of individual clubs and activities across campus. Non-vaccinated individuals are asked to continue with masking and social distancing protocols. Non-vaccinated residential students will be subject to surveillance testing requirements.

“We welcome faculty, staff and students to enjoy the campus experience they’ve longed for and missed," said Dr. Charles E. Patterson, interim president of Shippensburg University. "It’s been a challenging year, and I thank and commend everyone for doing their part. We’re ready to see smiling faces enjoying a vibrant campus rich with clubs, activities and a return to learning both inside and outside of the classroom."

The fall semester will feature a traditional homecoming celebration and a kick-off of the institution’s 150th anniversary in service to the region, which includes a full calendar of events.

“Our campus community rallied and did their part to maintain the health and well-being of all during the COVID-19 pandemic, while still fulfilling our mission to students. Now is the moment we’ve waited for, and we’re ready to bring back the full Ship experience,” said Chris Clarke, associate vice president for operations.

Ship remained open during the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, offering in-person and remote options for students with masking, social distancing and other COVID mitigation protocols. With enhanced testing abilities and warming temperatures, the university saw the return of some campus activities in the spring including limited athletics competition and in-person commencement ceremonies.

