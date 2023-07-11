"I'm going to go explore a new continent."

It was the first thought to cross Marija Burgieva's mind when she learned she'd been accepted to participate in Studies of the U.S. Institute's Europe Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

Shippensburg University is one of three schools in the nation, along with Michigan State University and Arizona State University, to administer the summer program.

Burgieva, of North Macedonia, was one of 20 undergraduate students from Europe to participate in the four-week program at Shippensburg University, which runs from June 24 to July 22.

Each school focused on a different theme, with Shippensburg's being environmental issues, examining topics like watersheds, food systems and energy and policy.

Last week, the students visited Carlisle to learn about food distribution at Project SHARE and explore Farmers on the Square to learn about supporting local farmers and businesses. Toward the end of the program, they will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, before returning to their home countries.

Lonce Bailey, a political science professor at Shippensburg University and director of the program for students from Europe, said the environmental issues institute puts "a big emphasis" on field work.

"Many of these programs are mostly classroom sessions with occasionally a site visit," he said. "In our case, we put them in a van and take them out into the field almost every day."

The program's schedule included what Bailey described as "a variety of cultural experiences" to give an authentic experience of the United States, from visiting farms and solar sites to a Fourth of July cookout and tractor pulls.

Passion to participate

Burgieva, who will begin her fourth year of undergraduate studies in the fall, said she heard about the program through a friend who participated in a similar project through the U.S. Embassy in North Macedonia.

"She recommended it to me ... being a person who is recognized a lot in our country in this field, and she recommended that this would be a great opportunity for me to develop more in that area," she said. "I always want to source other intel on especially the things that I'm working in."

Now 21, Burgieva has been involved with climate-positive activism since she was 16, contributing to focus groups on the creation of laws, monitoring municipalities and protesting government decisions.

Her experience at Project SHARE Wednesday tied directly into her climate-related interests.

"I'm mainly focused on food waste, as food is a paradox," she said. "We have hunger and then we have, like a third of the food we produce is thrown away. So it's really interesting, these aspects of the program are really touching to me."

A self-proclaimed "natural science person," Arthur Brunborg, 19, of Norway, cited science as his impetus to apply for the program, along with a desire to give back.

"I think sciences are very fun because they're so rational and they're so object-oriented," he said. "Like there's an objective truth, and trying to find that truth is very enjoyable to me."

From a young age, Brunborg said he's recognized that he's in a "fortunate situation," growing up in a caring family with everything he needs.

As he got older, he said he had the opportunity to read or play sports instead of having to work or find food to meet basic needs, and he believes that was an "amazing part" of his childhood.

"Whenever I reflect on that, I'm just so grateful for it and I want to make sure that that can be the case for as many people as possible," he said.

For him, that meant learning more about climate change and its impact on resources.

"When I came over this program, I just found that this is so in line with my beliefs and what I want to learn more about; and this is such a great opportunity to meet other people who are interested in the same things from all over Europe and to try to find new people to connect with and to work together with to make the world a better place," Brunborg said.

Why Shippensburg?

Bailey said this year marked Shippensburg University's second time offering the program. Last summer's program on civic engagement featuring students from other places, like Turkey and Georgia, was the first. The university plans to offer the environmental issues program next year as well.

While the institute is relatively new to SUSI programs, Bailey is quite familiar, having worked as a director and run multiple programs for years.

He began running SUSI programs at the University of Massachusetts in 2005 and joined Shippensburg's staff in 2009, using his summers to continue the Massachusetts programs.

As the nation emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bailey applied for a grant for Shippensburg to host a program last summer and received it. The university received a second grant to conduct this year's program, with student expenses covered by the U.S. Department of State.

"We competed nationally for these two programs," he said. "So the short answer is I had a lot of experience running these programs in the summer, but we didn't have one house at Shippensburg, so my goal was to get our capacity to the right spot at Shippensburg that we can we could run one of these ourselves."

By capacity, Bailey means ensuring the institution could house 20 international students for the month, providing transportation, food, housing and other needs.

"We basically have to deal with the entire lives of 20 people for four weeks straight," he said.

Bailey said aside from a faculty with domestic and international experience, Shippensburg University's location made the institution an attractive grant recipient.

The university is close to other states like Maryland and West Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.

"Those are all really attractive things to the State Department because they want students to be exposed to diverse areas," Bailey said.

Additionally, Shippensburg University has a Center for Land Use and Sustainability, demonstrating expertise in environmental issues and networking opportunities, he said.

Program goals

While SUSI doesn't offer college credits, Bailey said the goal of the program is to provide an "authentic American experience," and develop a deeper understanding of the United States.

"The hopes is that [it will] influence their future of work," he said. "I've been in this business a long time. I'm usually very skeptical of this kind of stuff, but I'm telling you, I've seen it over and over again that these programs really create a strong bond to the United States and to people here, and also makes a really big difference in their lives educationally and professionally."

Claire Jantz, a professor in Shippensburg University's Geography & Earth Sciences Department and Center for Land Use and Sustainability director, said many students came to the United States for the first time through the program.

This holds true for both Burgieva and Brunborg.

"We're kind of ambassadors to ... introduce them and so that has been like super fun for everybody to take them to all of our favorite places and expose them to all [the] research and teaching and learning that we do," Jantz said.

Brunborg said this was the first time he left Europe.

After about two weeks in the United States, he said varying political stances fell in line with what he anticipated, but he's been surprised by the heavier police presence compared to his home country.

"I legit think I've seen more police cars, especially police cars with sirens in my four days in D.C. than in my whole life in Norway, and that was ... such an incredible shock for me because I bet basically never see police cars especially with sirens on," he said.

Upon arriving in Washington, Burgieva was initially surprised to find it comparable to European cities.

She said one of the biggest differences she's noticed is a more car-centric environment compared to her home country, which includes more walking spaces.

"It is a great country," Burgieva said of the United States. "It has for us nature lovers, really natural beauty, and we explored a lot of national parks. We went on the Appalachian Trail, we swim in lakes, which is what we want to do. ... It was more beautiful in life than in any picture or movie we've ever seen."

Take homes

Jantz believes the four-week program benefits both Shippensburg University and the students who participate in it.

While most of the university's students aren't on campus for the summer, she said those who are have the opportunity to interact with other students from all over Europe.

Shippensburg University is exploring the possibility of offering a parallel class for American students to go through the same programing, allowing for more connections in the future, Jantz said.

After four activity-packed weeks, she hopes the students return home with a better understanding of different sustainability practices.

"A lot of times when you hear the word sustainability you just think of like the environment, but it also includes economic sustainability and social sustainability," Jantz said. "We hope that they come away from ... this experience with a broader understanding that to achieve environmental sustainability, we can also aim to achieve social and economic sustainability."

The program also requires each student to complete a community action project, allowing them to design a project during the program that they'll apply when they get home.

Examples include the development of a real-time wildfire map or outreach about recycling, Jantz said.

Brunborg's community action project focuses on encouraging coffee shops in Norway to transition from dairy milk to oat milk as the standard, and is researching how making the switch could possibly affect greenhouse gas emissions.

Burgieva cited swimming in Fuller Lake at Pine Grove Furnace State Park as her favorite part of the program so far.

"Movie scenes where young people jump in the lake, it was like that," she said, adding she's excited to venture out to New Mexico later on in the schedule.

Brunborg said in addition to learning about the United States' programs and methods, the experience has allowed students to learn about other systems throughout Europe.

"We're also learning about each other's cultures and the problems and how we can help each other, and I think that's a very valuable thing," he said.

