Shippensburg University announces new Anti-Racism Institute

“The Anti-Racism Institute was created to capitalize on the long-overdue racial awakening that is currently happening across the United States,” Campbell said. “We are at a key moment in history where sustained and coordinated action can finally bring an end to racist attitudes, behaviors and policies that have plagued our nation from its inception. The aim of the Anti-Racism Institute is to support and educate a new generation of anti-racist educators, scholars and activists.”

“Ship's Anti-Racism Institute is an exciting effort to address one of the biggest problems we face in our country today. It will build strength in our community as it brings students and faculty together in a united and important effort. Perhaps the best thing, though, is the fact that the institute will highlight our academic chops, because we are, first and foremost, a university; one with talented and accomplished scholars doing salient and innovative research,” Dagnes said.