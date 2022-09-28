Shippensburg University announces name of engineering school

Shippensburg University and the Shippensburg University Foundation on Tuesday announced that its engineering school will be named the Milton and Doreen Morgan School of Engineering and Laboratory.

The university held a ceremony Tuesday that honors the couple who donated to the school. Milton Morgan III is a 1976 graduate of the university and former president of the J. Walter Miller Company in Lancaster. His donation provides for an engineering scholarship endowment, engineering research endowment, equipment and instrumentation for the laboratory and angel investment dollars that will provide seed funds for student projects.

“The desire to achieve perfection drives innovation towards a goal we will never achieve, but as we advance technologically, the demand for engineers in multiple disciplines explodes exponentially," Milton said. "Shippensburg University has taken a leadership position as the only Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education School offering a program with various engineering degrees. Dory and I are thrilled to have a role in advancing this program to the next level, the School of Engineering."

The School of Engineering offers computer science, computer engineering, software engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering and mechanical engineering courses.

"We are so thankful for the generosity of Milton and Doreen Morgan and excited to advance the School of Engineering through their generous gift," SU President Charles Patterson said.