Shippensburg University announces Charles E. Patterson in consideration as permanent president

The Shippensburg University Presidential Search Committee announced Friday that Charles Patterson, who has been serving as Interim President of the school since July 1, will participate in on-campus interviews as the committee considers him for recommendation to fill the permanent presidency.

The committee said in a news release it reached the decision following five months of work including, more recently, the thorough vetting of Patterson through a series of interviews and background work.

The next part of consideration in the process involves getting feedback through a series of public forums on April 18 with students, faculty, staff, alumni and others from both the on-campus and off-campus communities.

"Shippensburg University finds itself in a unique position," said search committee Chair Doug Harbach. "Our current interim president brings an understanding of our institution and system from the experience of serving as president at another PASSHE institution along with his interim presidency here. Coupled with the allowance by the PA State System of Higher Education to explore an interim and their candidacy before deciding to recruit additional candidates, the search committee has chosen to explore just the candidacy of Dr. Patterson more fully."

The Search Committee will meet soon after the public forum to review and discuss the additional information received and make a determination regarding the next steps.

