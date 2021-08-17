Shippensburg school board upholds mask mandate after 4-hour special meeting

After four hours of discussion and deliberation Monday night between the school board and the general public, the mask mandate for all staff and students in the Shippensburg Area School District remains in place, at least to begin the school year.
During Monday’s special school board meeting at the Shippensburg Area Senior High School auditorium, board president Mark Buterbaugh made for a motion — which was seconded by District A representative Jim Bard — to upend the current mandate and change the district’s indoor mask wearing guidelines to “strongly recommend.”
In a vote at the end of the meeting, Buterbaugh and Bard were the only two members to vote in favor of the alteration while the seven other board members voted to uphold the mandate. The board initially voted for the mandate in an Aug. 9 meeting.
Monday’s meeting stemmed from scrutiny the board received from concerned parents and district residents over what many from the general public believed to be a violation of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, due in part to an Aug. 9 vote for the mandate being added to meeting agenda at the last minute. The board later confirmed with its solicitor that nothing illegal occurred; however, they admitted it was not the ethical way to go about it.
Buterbaugh opened Monday’s meeting with a statement, sharing his disappointment with what occurred at a special meeting with residents last Wednesday, which included major backlash, raucous comments and caused District C representative Dwayne Burt to exit the meeting partway through.
“This community is better than that. Shippensburg is better than that and our children deserve better than that,” Buterbaugh said in a part of his opening statement. “Civil discussion and the respect of different opinions are the absolute hallmarks of a democratic society. Just because the national dialogue is tainted and ugly right now does not mean it has to be in Shippensburg. We have to rise above that for our children and our future.”
More than 100 often-raucous parents and area residents attended Wednesday’s meeting, a meeting originally planned to discuss a school expansion feasibility study.
Parents
While the board ultimately stood by the mandate with a 7-2 decision Monday, parents, district residents and members of the community were given the opportunity to share their opinions in a public comment session — a session that ran at least two hours and featured over 20 speakers from the audience, each receiving three minutes. The audience, consisting of mostly those with anti-masking views, cited worries of their children’s health with wearing a mask eight hours during the school day. About 200 people filled the auditorium.
The majority of speakers said that their problem isn’t necessarily children wearing masks, but rather it’s more the principle of not having the choice to do so.
“All choices should be done parent to child, not school system to child,” Jeremy Stouffer said.
Other speakers read aloud COVID-19 case counts in children to further their argument. Some even used props in their discussion, including packages of masks, saying the masks “are 100% useless” and calling the masks a “scam.” Other parents described the use of masks as “muzzling” their children.
Most speakers against the mandate — and some even in favor — were met with rounds of applause throughout the night.
Others solidified their arguments with comparisons to the flu.
Former Shippensburg boys basketball coach Levi Cressler presented data regarding the number of children who have died or been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and compared that to the flu, noting that children are more greatly affected by the flu, even if the opposite is true for adults.
“I cherished and loved the athletes, coaches, administrators and everybody else that I had the pleasure to work with over the 10 years that I was a paid employee here in this district,” Cressler said. “Each year we knew a sickness, i.e. the flu, would come through and hit the team. It would run its course. We understood that. Today, I look back and say, 'Am I bad coach because I did not have my kids mask up for something that was more deadly to them than COVID-19?' ... The answer is no. The answer is that we never thought of doing such a thing because the data never supported it then, like the data doesn't support it now.”
Pediatric cases
With no vaccinations available for children 12 or younger, the age group is arguably the most vulnerable and least protected from the virus. And despite complications and serious illness — including death — still being rare in children, the total of hospitalizations in children continue to see an uptick.
According to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the hospitalization rate for children ages 0 to 17 sits at 2.3%, while the American Academy of Pediatrics cites a reporting of around 1% over the past few weeks.
As of Aug. 5, in the AAP’s latest report, the number of cases in children rose to nearly 4.3 million since the pandemic began, up from 4.198 million pediatric cases the week prior. In the two-week span between July 22 and Aug. 5, the AAP reported that there was a 4% increase in the cumulative number of child cases. The surge in cases in children is also believed to be linked to the delta variant of the virus, the AAP said.
According to AAP, as of Aug. 5, children made up 14.3% of all COVID-19 cases in the country.
Both Cumberland and Franklin County, which each encompass parts of Shippensburg, continue to witness a rise in overall COVID cases. Over the weekend, the state Department of Health reported 105 cases in Cumberland County and 44 in Franklin. In Shippensburg’s case, most of the town — the ZIP code of 17257 — has reported 25 new cases since Aug. 9, according to the state DOH, and has a total of 2,246 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
When you crunch the numbers in Cumberland County for cases in children 17 and younger, the county has had 1,969 cases (1,367 confirmed and 602 probable) through the end of July, according to CDC data. Sixteen of those children had been confirmed as being hospitalized, and 727 children were diagnosed as being symptomatic.
The recent positivity rate, according to the DOH’s COVID-19 early warning monitoring system dashboard, reported Cumberland County had a 7.6% positivity rate between Aug. 6-12, compared to its 7.4% positivity rate the week prior. Franklin County saw a larger jump, bouncing to a 7.3% positivity rate from 6.1% the previous seven days. The state’s seven-day positivity rate continues to climb as well, seeing a 0.6% increase.
On the other side of the argument, some from the Shippensburg audience shared their stances on hopes of keeping the mask mandate before the vote took place, giving their thanks to the board for keeping the staff and students safe. Board secretary Cristy Lentz also read off emails sent to the board near the conclusion of the public speaking session, with some of the emails sent from current teachers in the district who were unable attend, and most suggesting the mandate remain intact.
Vice president Charles Suders first motioned for a vote to remove the mandate while in the classroom but still requiring the wearing of masks in the hallways in the meeting’s closing minutes. It did not receive a second motion.
The school board is scheduled to meet again Aug. 23.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports