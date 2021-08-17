Shippensburg school board upholds mask mandate after 4-hour special meeting

Former Shippensburg boys basketball coach Levi Cressler presented data regarding the number of children who have died or been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and compared that to the flu, noting that children are more greatly affected by the flu, even if the opposite is true for adults.

“I cherished and loved the athletes, coaches, administrators and everybody else that I had the pleasure to work with over the 10 years that I was a paid employee here in this district,” Cressler said. “Each year we knew a sickness, i.e. the flu, would come through and hit the team. It would run its course. We understood that. Today, I look back and say, 'Am I bad coach because I did not have my kids mask up for something that was more deadly to them than COVID-19?' ... The answer is no. The answer is that we never thought of doing such a thing because the data never supported it then, like the data doesn't support it now.”