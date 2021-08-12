Shippensburg school board to hold additional meeting on mask mandate debate

Under intense pressure from anti-masking parents, Shippensburg Area School District’s board voted Wednesday night to hold a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 16 to further discuss a COVID-19 mask policy for the upcoming school year.

Over 100 often-raucous parents and area residents attended Wednesday’s meeting, a meeting originally planned to discuss a school expansion feasibility study, a matter that was tabled by the board after roughly three hours of public comment over the masking issue.

The board had voted on Aug. 9 to begin the school year with a mask mandate in place for all students, a vote that was added to the board’s agenda at the last minute and for which some parents accused the board of violating the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.

The Sunshine Act gives relatively broad latitude to public agencies to change or add to their agenda during a meeting. District Superintendent Dr. Chris Suppo and board President Mark Buterbaugh said their solicitor had confirmed that the board did not do anything illegal — although they acknowledged the last-minute move was probably not the best for public engagement.

“It’s not the best way to do it and it’s not the most transparent way,” Buterbaugh said.