Shippensburg school board to hold additional meeting on mask mandate debate

Under intense pressure from anti-masking parents, Shippensburg Area School District’s board voted Wednesday night to hold a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 16 to further discuss a COVID-19 mask policy for the upcoming school year.
Over 100 often-raucous parents and area residents attended Wednesday’s meeting, a meeting originally planned to discuss a school expansion feasibility study, a matter that was tabled by the board after roughly three hours of public comment over the masking issue.
The board had voted on Aug. 9 to begin the school year with a mask mandate in place for all students, a vote that was added to the board’s agenda at the last minute and for which some parents accused the board of violating the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.
The Sunshine Act gives relatively broad latitude to public agencies to change or add to their agenda during a meeting. District Superintendent Dr. Chris Suppo and board President Mark Buterbaugh said their solicitor had confirmed that the board did not do anything illegal — although they acknowledged the last-minute move was probably not the best for public engagement.
“It’s not the best way to do it and it’s not the most transparent way,” Buterbaugh said.
Several parents said they received communication from the district that masks would only be required on buses during the coming year. A district teacher — the only person to speak in favor of mandatory school masking at the meeting — said staff had been operating under information that masks would be required in all settings.
Board members pointed to the district’s health and safety plan available online, although the document linked on the district’s website pegs masking policy to Gov. Tom Wolf’s red-yellow-green re-opening plan, a system that has been out of use for some time.
Many parents said their children had struggled with mandatory masking during the prior school year, with masks causing irritation and difficulty breathing for active children. Parents complained that enforcement of mask rules by district staff had been inconsistent and left students anxious.
“Both of my kids said, 'I don’t want to go if I have to wear a mask,’” parent Matt Gesell said.
For others, it was matter of principle.
"If we start teaching kids that you guys can take their freedom by saying you have to wear a mask, what are we doing?" said parent Samantha Wright, repeating the “my child, my choice” stance that many parents reiterated.
Wednesday's meeting often became disorderly, with audience members shouting comments over other speakers and at board members. Buterbaugh frequently used his gavel and urged the crowd to remain calm. Board member Dwayne Burt left partway through the meeting after being shouted down by audience members.
"Where does your concern lie other than in opinion?" resident Jeremy Stouffer admonished the board. "We don't care what your opinion is, we want facts."
Schools have defended mask requirements as a public health measure, similar to the requirement for students to be vaccinated against the measles and other communicable diseases, although parents Wednesday charged that COVID-19 was not a sufficient threat to children to warrant this, and that masks were not an effective solution.
COVID-19 deaths among children are exceedingly rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The hospitalization rate for COVID in patients ages 0 to 17 is 2.3% of cases, using CDC data, while the AAP’s review of state level data has childhood hospitalization hovering around 1% in recent weeks.
Even if not hospitalized, children are still susceptible to what researchers call “long COVID,” a set of lingering physical and cognitive issues that hang on even after a person recovers from the more acute symptoms. The head of the National Institutes of Health recently cited a study indicating 11% to 15% of children with COVID would have such after-effects, according to the New York Times.
Cases of the disease in children are rising rapidly, with 94,000 cases added last week nationwide, according to the AAP, which may be tied to the more-transmissible delta variant of the COVID virus. Cumberland and Franklin counties, which Shippensburg straddles, have seen accelerating case counts in recent weeks, according to state health department data.
Scientific reviews have widely supported universal masking, even with simple cloth, as an effective barrier against respiratory droplets, the main mode of transmission for the virus.
Comparative studies of masking in previous flu and SARS events put mask efficacy at 70% to 80%, according to a review published earlier this year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which concluded that existing data “offers evidence in favor of widespread mask use as source control to reduce community transmission.”
Similar work published by the Journal of the American Medical Association pegged masking as reducing exhaled droplets by 50% to 70% with multi-layer cloth masks, with effectiveness increasing as denser cloth was used.
However, many of the speakers at Wednesday night’s meeting indicated that their issues go far beyond the discussion of data and school policy as it comes to masks.
Although the COVID vaccine is not yet approved for children under age 12, many speakers said they had not gotten the vaccine and would not allow their children to get it. Those who described the vaccine as “poison” and encouraged others to refuse it were met with cheers.
One speaker alleged that the CDC and World Health Organization are “corrupt” and run by “Bill Gates, who is the Antichrist,” and that “they want to destroy the economy with this COVID and do a new world order,” comments that elicited rounds of applause from the crowd.
Many speakers also indicated the matter was, at least in part, political.
“This is a very conservative community, a farming community that you live in and if you don’t agree with that ... don’t come in here from some outside city or some place and want to bring your liberal ideas into this community,” resident Troy Beam said.
