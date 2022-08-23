Shippensburg school board selects Big Spring's William August as its next superintendent

The Shippensburg Area School Board Monday night voted 7-2 to approve William August as the district’s new superintendent.

The decision clears the way for a board committee, working with the district solicitor, to negotiate contract terms with August and his legal representative.

The sides have yet to settle on the length of the contract, a start date and a starting salary for August, who is currently the assistant superintendent at Big Spring School District.

Once the terms have been reached, the contract will go before the Shippensburg school board for review and possible action, August said during a phone interview Tuesday. He added, if the pact is approved, he will tender his resignation to Big Spring, which then has the option of holding August for up to 90 days to work out their transition to a new assistant superintendent.

“I’m eager to get it done as quickly as possible,” August said, referring to the negotiations. “We want the process to go quickly so we can start that timeline and get me to Shippensburg as soon as I can.”

Meanwhile, Al Moyer will continue to serve as Shippensburg’s acting superintendent.

August emerged as the final candidate in the search for a permanent replacement for Chris Suppo who resigned in April as superintendent of Shippensburg schools for the purpose of retirement.

“The interview process was pretty rigorous in a good way,” August said. “It involved a lot of stakeholders – students, the community and staff. The energy, attitude and passion that those groups expressed really got me fired up to be there at Shippensburg…to be part of what’s going on. That’s where I am. I’m super excited. I can’t wait to get there.”

A 1987 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School, August earned a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Upon graduating from IUP, August landed a job as a social studies teacher at Big Spring High School.

A teacher for nine years, August eventually became Dean of Students at the middle school before serving as an assistant middle school principal for seven years. He was then the principal at Newville Elementary School for six years before becoming the high school principal for six years.

“Leaving Big Spring was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make,” August said. “It’s a great place. There are just so many people that I loved working with. I’m so grateful by all the opportunities the district has given me. Moving on was not something that I took lightly.

“When I saw where I am in my career and what I see at Ship, it was really appealing,” he added. “I thought that I would be a good fit for them. These opportunities do not come along very often and I wasn’t interested in moving outside the region.”

For now, August plans to stay local as a resident of North Middleton Township. Married, he’s the father of three children ranging in age from 17 to 21.

In a press release issued over the weekend, Shippensburg school board president Mark Buterbaugh said that August brings forward thinking and creativity that can propel the district to even greater excellence. “A common theme we heard and observed throughout his extensive interview process is that he has a student-first, student-centric approach to education,” Buterbaugh added.

During the meeting Monday, board members Charles Suders and Fred Scott were the only two to vote against hiring August as the new superintendent.

“My thanks to the board for the opportunity,” August said during the board meeting. “Part of what came through this process is Shippensburg is filled with dedicated, passionate faculty and administrators. The kids I met through this process were articulate and really busting with pride.”

“My immediate goal is to listen and get to know the people and the team that are there and to learn about the district,” August said during the phone interview Tuesday. “They had a fair amount of turnover over the years and I’m looking to provide stability in that seat with both the board and the district.”