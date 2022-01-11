 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shippensburg Area Senior High School moves to remote learning model for rest of this week

Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today strongly urged those who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant to get vaccinated to gain protection from COVID-19. "Pregnancy is a vulnerable time," Dr. Johnson said. "The evidence is clear that vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, are safe and effective and do not cause fertility issues in women or men. In fact, COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future."

Shippensburg Area School District announced Tuesday that it will switch to a remote learning plan for the rest of the week at Shippensburg Senior High School.

"The Shippensburg Area Senior High School has exceeded 5% of students/staff testing positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day window," Superintendent Chris Suppo said in a note sent to parents posted on the school district's website. "With guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, students in the Shippensburg Area Senior High School will pivot to virtual learning beginning January 12th, 2021 and lasting through January 18th, 2021. During this time, there are no after school activities. The music concert scheduled for January 12th will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. There will be no school for students on January 14th or January 17th as pre-determined by the 2021-2022 District Calendar as non-instructional days."

The school district's COVID-19 tracker shows 40 confirmed cases in the last 14 days for the high school building as well as 21 confirmed cases in the last 14 days at the middle school.

The school had already postponed boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Tuesday night.

Harrisburg School District moves to remote learning for this week
DOH: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cumberland County increase by 32 since Friday

The high school has a prescheduled virtual learning day scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Suppo's note said in-person learning would resume Jan. 19.

"It is our hope that with this brief pause of in-person learning, we can ensure the safety of our students, staff and community and limit the spread of COVID-19," Suppo said.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

