Ship SAILS: New partner program between Big Spring and Shippensburg University allows students with disabilities to grow independence

Every year, Ashley Gleeson, the transition coordinator and Special Education Department chair at Big Spring High School, watched some of her students finish their course requirements, cross the graduation stage, flip their tassles — and return to the high school the following fall for continued life skills classes.

That all changed last year with the start of Ship SAILS.

After delays due to the pandemic and what Gleeson referred to as a “rocky” start to last school year, the program launched last fall and soon wraps up its first year.

SAILS stands for Students Achieving Independent Living Skills. The acronym defines the program dedicated to helping students with disabilities grow more independent after completing high school.

Ship SAILS developed from a program called Hire Me that allows Big Spring students ages 14 to 18 to receive instruction at the high school and work experience with job coaches at Shippensburg University.

Gleeson said the difference between Hire Me and Ship SAILS is that Ship SAILS is for 18- to 21-year-olds and students spend the majority of their time at the university (with same-aged peers) rather than at the high school. There, they work on transitional and vocational skills as well as skills that will allow them to be more independent, such as crossing the street, selecting meals and managing time.

“The students have instruction at Big Spring School District three days a week in the morning and then they actually have instruction two days a week at Shippensburg University in the morning,” she said. “And then four days a week, they’re in the afternoon working.”

Gleeson said several of her six Ship SAILS students this year transitioned there from the Hire Me program and can remain in the program until they age out at age 21 or until their team (comprised of the student, their parent, Gleeson, the student’s homeroom teacher and their case manager) determines that the student has met their goals.

“While I said this was just a pilot for this year, we’ve actually had incredible success,” she said of the Ship SAILS program. “Five out of our six students are successfully employed in paid positions on campus. That is not how we started the program. The program started as unpaid work experience positions, but they just really excelled and each of them earned that working position on campus and some of my students also have paid positions off campus on weekends and in the evenings as well, so that’s been very exciting.”

Campus jobs include working at the university’s book store or at the Shippensburg University Campus Farm among other positions.

Evan Shenk, 19, graduated with the class of 2021 and entered the Ship SAILS program to work on social skills as well as time and money management.

Since he joined the program, he’s worked a paid position as a laundry attendant at the Courtyard by Marriott Shippensburg hotel off campus. He said he started working there after Christmas, mopping floors, vacuuming, washing tables and cleaning bathrooms.

“I have grown a lot and made new friends,” Shank said.

Growing friendships

Some of those friendships came in the form of peer mentors, Shippensburg University students who join Ship SAILS in the classroom.

“They actually come and sit beside students in my classroom on campus, and to see the way that my students have developed socially has been absolutely amazing, like they’re starting to independently carry conversations, they’re starting to make plans outside of the school day on the weekends which is not something that some of my students have ever done, and I’ve just really seen them turn into more confident, independent and social individuals, which has been very neat,” Gleeson said.

She said she had one peer mentor in the fall, but now she can have anywhere from 12 to 15 mentors in the classroom at a time. Most peer mentors are members of Shippensburg’s education program and earn field points for their roles.

Freshman Ryann Libor and sophomore John Dickey both serve as peer mentors with the Ship SAILS program and said they each needed to complete 12 hours to earn course credit.

“I’ve already fulfilled the 12-hour requirement, so I’m just coming back to help out and be with the kids,” Libor said.

Dickey said he, too, already met the requirement but that he really likes the program so he keeps showing up.

Junior Jayla Klase said she isn’t participating as a peer mentor for the course program, and didn’t intend to become one at all this year. She served as a job coach with the Hire Me program last year, but due to a full course schedule and a job, she said she wouldn’t be available to mentor this semester.

“I walked past the classroom the first day of classes and I stopped in to say hi to them and they were like, ‘Can you please come back, we miss you,’” Klase said. “You know, I built that bond with these kids, so yeah now I’m back.”

Peer mentors like Klase, Libor and Dickey work with Ship SAILS students in the classroom on relationship skills, boundaries and safety.

Gleeson said her students’ friendships with their peer mentors have grown beyond the boundaries of the classroom; mentors join Ship SAILS students for lunch in the university’s dining hall, for coffee at Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts and have made plans to go out to dinner outside of school.

“We were learning about that in class and not a single one of my students had ever gone out to eat with friends without their family present,” Gleeson said.

Growing confidence

Along with the growth of relationships between her students and peer mentors, Gleeson has also noticed her students becoming more confident and more independent.

“You know at the beginning of the school year, [my students] kind of sat in a little corner of the cafeteria on campus and they were terrified and now they walk in and they have friends and they’re waving and they sit with their college, same-aged peers and that’s awesome,” she said.

Ship SAILS student Jamie Clark, 19, said he’s seen the program help him prepare for the real world.

“You see, when I graduated last year, I was a bit nervous because I didn’t feel like I was ready and I didn’t know what to do with my life after school,” Clarke said. “School was pretty much the life I knew until summer comes, but the college experience can help me find out what I want to do, give me that extra time I need to just figure things out while getting the job experience.”

He said his favorite job that he’s completed around campus was raking leaves because it required communication and teamwork, and that after a year in the Ship SAILS program, he feels “a little more ready” for his future.

“I’m going to come back to the Ship SAILS program next year, but I feel a little more confident than I did last year,” Clarke said.

Program growth

Gleeson confirmed that the Ship SAILS program is happening next year. While three of her current students are leaving (one of which will age out at 21 years old, and two have met their goals), Gleeson said she could receive four to five more students in the program this fall, so enrollment is expected to increase.

She hopes to see growth in other areas of the program as well, including more job sites and coaches.

“I would love to see them audit a course to be able to participate in a setting on campus that isn’t mine because they’ve had me for so long, I’d love to see them be able to experience that with someone else,” Gleeson said.

She said that while she was the one asking about starting a program like Ship SAILS, the whole effort was much bigger than her, and expressed appreciation to her team of Shippensburg University staff members and her supervisor, as well as the Big Spring School District for freeing her schedule to make it possible for the program to launch.

“I couldn’t have started the program without their support,” Gleeson said. “They heard me when I said it was a need, and then they gave it to me.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.