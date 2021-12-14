Seven residents have expressed an interest in serving on South Middleton School Board

Seven residents have expressed an interest in two vacant seats on the South Middleton School Board, Superintendent James Estep said Tuesday afternoon.

The deadline to submit a resume and a statement of reasons they want to serve on the board was 3 p.m. Tuesday. The seats were left vacant when Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz resigned effective Dec. 10.

The board plans to convene a special voting meeting at 5 p.m. Monday during which each applicant will have the opportunity to answer the same four questions during their 10- to 15-minute time slot for a public interview by current board members, Estep said.

Board members will have the opportunity to deliberate before bringing a motion to the floor for a vote. The hope is to select, swear-in and seat the new members so that a full, nine-member board can participate in the 7 p.m. regular meeting on Monday.

“It’s encouraging to have that many people interested,” Estep said of the applicants. “It’s the democratic process at work. This will give current board members enough to gauge the potential effectiveness of the candidates.”

State law requires current board members to appoint replacements for Knouse and Meikrantz within 30 days of the vacancies taking effect. The new members will serve until the first Monday of December 2023 when the winners of the next municipal election take office.

