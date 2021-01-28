Seeking Change: Students form Racial Justice Club at Boiling Springs High School

Eva Hanlin was in her eighth-grade art class when she said she saw racism in action.
A classmate drew an offensive picture of an Asian student and then made fun of the girl. The memory of that incident lingered in the back of her mind.
“It factored into my decision to want to join the Racial Justice Club,” said Hanlin, now a sophomore at Boiling Springs High School. “A lot of it focused around what happened over the summer.”
Like Hanlin, senior Aiden Johnston-Walsh saw the protests and demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police last May in Minneapolis.
That motivated Hanlin to want to start the Racial Justice Club at Boiling Springs in December.
“Just being around any minority student, you are able to see it firsthand,” Johnston-Walsh said. “One of the most discouraging parts is it comes from people who we call friends.”
For years, Johnston-Walsh said he has socialized with one of the only black students in the school. All too often, what is said to that student at lunch and in locker rooms carried the undertones of systemic racism.
“It’s in words or jokes that people think are funny,” Johnston-Walsh said. “Growing up in a small town with a lack of diversity, there are not enough people to tell them that’s not OK.”
Social studies teacher Matthew Brenner, a club co-adviser, can relate. He graduated from Camp Hill High School where the vast majority of students were white.
At Boiling Springs, racism takes the form of insensitive jokes and statements directed at minority students, Brenner said. He chalks it up to ignorance and a lack of interaction with people from different demographics.
“I didn’t know until later in life,” Brenner said. “I think it’s important that students realize there’s a lot out there that they’re not aware of.”
To him, the most promising part of the new club is that students are driving the conversation and the mission of self-education. “They want to learn,” Brenner said.
Every week, about 15 students attend a meeting over Zoom. So far, their focus has been on looking inward as they discuss ways to promote inclusion within the school.
“We’re educating ourselves,” Hanlin said. “This is a new subject for a lot of people. The majority of us have not faced this in our lifetime. We have not faced the same challenges [as minority students].”
Club meetings have been about sharing views and watching videos surrounding issues of racism and social justice. There are no plans for club members to participate in rallies or demonstrations.
“We are here to provide an environment where students can investigate the differences between people,” said Michael Freese, a club co-adviser and social studies teacher at Boiling Springs. He said the mission is to make everyone feel safe and welcome in the district.
“The goal is to be better the next day than we are today,” Johnston-Walsh said. “We will do whatever we can to better ourselves to make a better community.” The hope is, with every meeting, there’s another set of ears to listen and a mouth to share a perspective, he said.
“I feel we’re at a crossroads right now,” Brenner said. “With what took place over the summer, there has never been a better time to educate our students.”
Teaching Tolerance Package: Diversity tolerance education in Cumberland County schools
The Sentinel takes a Closer Look at inclusion and diversity tolerance education in Cumberland County public schools with a four-day series from Education Reporter Joseph Cress.
Data was collected from annual Safe School reports to track the number of reported incidents of racial/ethnic intimidation in Cumberland County school districts. The research showed that the vast majority of cases originate in local high schools and that East Pennsboro Area High School had the highest number of reported incidents over the past four years.
The series examines the different interpretations of Safe Schools reporting criteria that may account for the high number of reported instances at East Pennsboro and the lower number of reports elsewhere. Beyond that, The Sentinel also looks at why high schools in general may have more reports of racial/ethnic intimidation than elementary and middle schools.
The teacher sets the tone as classroom manager, establishing early on what behaviors will not be tolerated, said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for Carlisle. He said skillful teachers look for teachable moments that engage students in meaningful classroom discussion.
Max Astrachan said he wonders where ignorance ends and prejudice begins in other students.
Ashley Knight said she suspected that, deep down, the boy was racist toward black people.
Cumberland Valley is using a school climate survey developed by the U.S. Department of Education that asks for opinions about safety, discipline and the learning environment within each of its schools. The goal is to use the survey results to develop action plans and training modules that the district can then implement as early as December.
MAGA hats and shirts served as teachable moments in the lead-up to the November 2016 election.
Thirty-one cases of racial/ethnic intimidation involving students were reported in Cumberland County schools from 2015-16 to 2018-19.
High school students were the primary locations in the vast majority of the racial/ethnic intimidation cases reported by Cumberland County sch…
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.