Seeking Change: Students form Racial Justice Club at Boiling Springs High School

Eva Hanlin was in her eighth-grade art class when she said she saw racism in action.

A classmate drew an offensive picture of an Asian student and then made fun of the girl. The memory of that incident lingered in the back of her mind.

“It factored into my decision to want to join the Racial Justice Club,” said Hanlin, now a sophomore at Boiling Springs High School. “A lot of it focused around what happened over the summer.”

Like Hanlin, senior Aiden Johnston-Walsh saw the protests and demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police last May in Minneapolis.

That motivated Hanlin to want to start the Racial Justice Club at Boiling Springs in December.

“Just being around any minority student, you are able to see it firsthand,” Johnston-Walsh said. “One of the most discouraging parts is it comes from people who we call friends.”

For years, Johnston-Walsh said he has socialized with one of the only black students in the school. All too often, what is said to that student at lunch and in locker rooms carried the undertones of systemic racism.